JKS Financial Sponsors Rebound Rewards with University of Pittsburgh Men’s Basketball

Donations to Proceed United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JKS Financial, a financial services firm with Northwestern Mutual, has partnered with the University of Pittsburgh Men’s Basketball team for the fourth straight season, sponsoring the Rebound Rewards program. With this year’s total, JKS Financial and Northwestern Mutual have donated more than $40,000 to the United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania over the last four years of the partnership.JKS Financial committed to a $10 donation for every rebound the Pittsburgh Panthers recorded during the regular men’s basketball season. With a total of 1,068 rebounds during the 2024-2025 season, the Panthers have secured a donation of over $10,000 for the United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania.JKS Financial looks to guide individual, family, and corporate clients in all realms of financial security while building relationships within the community. To achieve this, the company sponsors programs such as Rebound Rewards, benefitting the United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania. The non-profit organization mobilizes donor communities in creating equitable opportunities for all and aligns perfectly with the goals of JKS Financial and the commitment to aiding individuals of all ages on financial journeys.“Every rebound represents an opportunity to make a difference, and we’re honored to be part of a program that year after year turns on-court success into real impact for our neighbors,” said Geoff Kasse, wealth management advisor at JKS Financial.The on-court ceremony, complete with an extra-large check, took center stage during the University of Pittsburgh’s final home game against Boston College on March 8, 2025. JKS Financial, along with Northwestern Mutual, proudly presented the generous donation to the United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania.To learn more about the impactful work of the United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania and contribute to their mission of enhancing lives within local communities, please visit uwswpa.org.About JKS FinancialJKS Financial is a Pittsburgh, PA-based financial planning practice. Geoff Kasse and Dan Jenkins have more than 55 years of combined experience and offer wealth accumulation, insurance and risk management, wealth preservation, and wealth distribution services. JKS Financial’s mission is to provide sound financial planning for all aspects of your wealth management needs. For more information, visit JKS-Financial.NM.com.About Northwestern MutualNorthwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 165 years. Through a comprehensive planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With nearly $700 billion of total assets[i] being managed across the company’s institutional portfolio as well as retail investment client portfolios, more than $38 billion in revenues, nearly $2.4 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than five million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. Northwestern Mutual ranked 110 on the 2024 FORTUNE500 and was recognized by FORTUNE as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2025.Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (investment brokerage services), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company(NMWMC) (investment advisory and services), and federal savings bank.Geoffrey P Kasse and Daniel Keith Jenkins use JKS Financial as a marketing name for doing business as representatives of Northwestern Mutual. JKS Financial is not a registered investment advisor, broker-dealer, insurance agency or federal savings bank.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.