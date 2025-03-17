The GIST Joins Forces with Kargo to Expand Ad Reach and Fuel Women's Sports Coverage

Leveraging Kargo’s Fabrik technology, this partnership will unlock new revenue streams for The GIST while further elevating women’s sports media

NEW YORK, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The GIST, a revolutionary and inclusive sports media brand dedicated to leveling the playing field by providing equitable, in-depth, and digestible coverage to both women's and men's sports, has partnered with Kargo, an innovator in advertising solutions, to enable new advertising opportunities that will help drive the publication’s financial growth.

Through this collaboration, The GIST will leverage Kargo’s Fabrik technology to host high-quality ads, providing a sustainable revenue stream while maintaining its mission of delivering engaging sports content from a fresh perspective. By implementing this technology, The GIST can continue to scale, reach a broader audience, and strengthen its impact in the women’s sports media landscape.

For Kargo, this cornerstone partnership is an opportunity to expand its Women’s Sports Collective, which supports coverage of women’s sports while expanding its Fabrik portfolio. With The GIST onboard, Kargo adds another influential digital publication to its network, reinforcing its commitment to helping independent publishers thrive.

“We’re excited to partner with Kargo to continue our shared vision to level the playing field for women’s and men’s sport,” says Jacie deHoop, Co-Founder and Head of Partnerships at The GIST. “This partnership will continue to bring well-deserved attention to athletes and the sports industry as we use Kargo’s innovative technology across our platforms.”

“This partnership equips The GIST with cutting-edge technology to accelerate growth and sustainability,” says Michael Shaughnessy, Chief Operating Officer at Kargo. “By supporting women’s sports and independent publishers, we’re driving a more diverse and impactful media landscape—ensuring The GIST can reach more audiences while building a strong, lasting business.”

The partnership underscores a shared vision of increasing visibility and investment in women’s sports while ensuring that The GIST has the resources to scale effectively.

For more information on The GIST, visit www.thegistsports.com To learn more about Kargo’s Fabrik technology, visit www.kargo.com .

About The GIST

Founded in 2017, The GIST is a women-led, inclusive sports media brand that's leveling the playing field in sports. By providing engaging and accessible content through delivering top headlines in witty newsletters, and keeping sports fans informed and entertained via podcast and social media, The GIST is reshaping the sports industry and reinventing the dialogue around sports by providing equitable coverage to men’s and women’s sports. Dedicated to addressing the subjects and perspectives that have often been ignored, The GIST is rapidly growing an inclusive and empowering community for all sports fans. For more information on how The GIST is shaking up the sports industry, visit thegistsports.com or follow The GIST on TikTok ( @thegistsports ), Instagram ( @thegistusa , @thegistca ) and X/Twitter ( @thegistusa , @thegistca ).

About Kargo

As the only media marketplace with 100% premium supply, Kargo creates memorable advertising experiences that go beyond the first impression to captivate consumer attention. With a suite of exclusive, full-funnel advertising solutions. Kargo empowers leading brands to make meaningful customer connections across mobile, connected television, video and social. Focused on delivering results, Kargo helps the world’s largest advertisers achieve incremental brand lift and higher returns on ad spend. For publishers, Kargo’s proprietary platform maximizes revenue per impression through unique creative and targeting solutions. Founded in 2003, Kargo is a global company headquartered in New York with offices in Chicago, Los Angeles, Detroit, Sydney, Waterford, Singapore and Auckland.

