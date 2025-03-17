SBA Announces 2025 National Small Business Week Program and Specialty Award Winners

Administrator Loeffler to honor awardees at National Small Business Week ceremony in Washington, D.C., on May 5

WASHINGTON, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the U.S. Small Business Administration announced the national program and specialty award winners for SBA’s 2025 National Small Business Week, which will take place May 4-10, 2025. These awards recognize businesses and resource partners for their efforts in government contracting and disaster recovery as well as individual awards for exporter, small business investment company and surety bond agent of the year.

“The Small Business Administration is proud to recognize excellence across our small businesses and key resource partners,” SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler said. “As we prepare to highlight just a few of the many success stories during National Small Business Week, we are laser-focused on our mission to empower American job creators and drive economic growth.”

Government Contracting-related Awards

8(a) Graduate of the Year: Owner/President Gina Hill, G.M. Hill Engineering Inc., Jacksonville, Fla.

Small Business Prime Contractor of the Year: President and CEO Karen Renee Paschal, Conco Inc., Louisville, Ky.

Small Business Subcontractor of the Year: President and CEO Antonio Martinez, Renaissance Global Services LLC, Holmdel, N.J.

Dwight D. Eisenhower Awards for Excellence

These awards recognize small business prime contractors that have excelled in using small businesses as suppliers and subcontractors in various industries.

Construction: Vice President, Contracts and Compliance Glenn Sweatt, Environmental Chemical Corporation, Burlingame, Calif.

Vice President, Contracts and Compliance Glenn Sweatt, Environmental Chemical Corporation, Burlingame, Calif. Manufacturing: Executive Director, Supplier Diversity and Sustainability Rondu Vincent, Bristol Myers Squibb, Lawrence Township, N.J.

Executive Director, Supplier Diversity and Sustainability Rondu Vincent, Bristol Myers Squibb, Lawrence Township, N.J. Services: Small Business Liaison Officer and Senior Manager of Supply Chain Excellence Lisa Tanner, Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, Aiken, S.C.

Phoenix Awards for Disaster Recovery

These awards recognize inspiring resilience in the aftermath of devastating natural disasters and outstanding contributions toward recovery efforts.

Small Business: Luis and Amy Fuentes Ruiz, Island Catering LLC, Lahaina, Hawaii

Outstanding Contributions, Public Official: Mayor Jennifer Linam Hobbs, Wynne, Ark.

Outstanding Contributions, Volunteer: Senior Pastor John Grayson, Gospel Tabernacle Church, Selma, Ala.

SBA Resource Partner Awards

These awards recognize SBA-funded training and assistance partners for their impact on local economic growth, job creation and entrepreneurial support.

SCORE Chapter of the Year: SCORE Greater Seattle, Seattle, Wash., led by Chapter Chair Suvendoo Ray

Small Business Development Center Excellence and Innovation Center Award: Angelo State University Small Business Development Center, San Angelo, Texas, led by Director Dezaray Kathlaine Johnson

Women’s Business Center of Excellence Award: Women’s Business Center of Utah, Salt Lake City, Utah, led by Director Anne Marie Wallace

Veterans Business Outreach Center of the Year: Veterans Business Outreach Center at University of Texas Arlington College of Business, Arlington, Texas, led by Director Patrick Alcorn

Exporter of the Year

President and CEO Louis Auletta and Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing Michael Auletta, Bauer Inc., Bristol, Conn.

Small Business Investment Company of the Year – Established Manager

GMB Capital Partners, Minneapolis, Minn.

Surety Bond Agent of the Year

Vice President of Bond Operations Alicia Marasco, Capstone Risk Management Services, Las Vegas, Nev.

Details on the National Small Business Week virtual summit, registrations and speakers are featured on www.sba.gov/NSBW and will be updated as additional information and activities are confirmed. Local events will be featured on www.sba.gov/events and identifiable by searching with #SmallBusinessWeek.

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of entrepreneurship. As the leading voice for small businesses within the federal government, the SBA empowers job creators with the resources and support they need to start, grow, and expand their businesses or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

SBA Media Team U.S. Small Business Administration press_office@sba.gov

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.