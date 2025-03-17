Adventure Tourism Market 2025 : is Booming at A CAGR of 19.5%; to Reach US$ 2 Trillion by 2032 - AMR Study

Adventure Tourism Market - On the basis of type of traveler, the couple segment was the largest and the fastest-growing market segment in 2022.

The adventure tourism market size was valued at $324.90 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $1947.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 19.5% from 2023 to 2032.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Adventure Tourism Market By Type (Hard, Soft, Others), By Activity (Land-Based Activity, Water-Based Activity, Air-Based Activity), By Types Of Traveler (Solo, Friends/Group, Couple, Family), By Age Group (Below 30 Years, 30–41 Years, 42–49 Years, 50 Years And Above), By Sales Channel (Travel Agents, Direct): Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2023-2032 ". According to the report, the Global adventure tourism industry generated $366.7 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $4.6 trillion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 28.7% from 2023 to 2032.Prime determinants of growthThe global adventure tourism market is driven by factors such as growing pursuit of unique experiences to augment the tourism industry, evolving mobile applications, big data analytics, and artificial intelligence amidst proliferating tourism industry, and high penetration of the internet. However, an increase in terrorism and crime rate, political uncertainties, and natural calamities hamper the market growth. On the other hand, the emergence of social media and heavy investment in better infrastructure is presenting lucrative opportunities for market growth.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1604 The land-based activity segment is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period.Based on activity the land-based activity segment dominated the market and accounted for around half of the global adventure tourism market in 2022 and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period since, land-based activities are often easier and require less monetary investment from the travelers. However, the air-based activity segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 29.2% from 2023 to 2032. The segment has gained popularity, as it provides people with the adventurous experience of flying and thrill.The direct segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBased on sales channel, the direct segment accounts for nearly three-fifths of the global adventure tourism market and is expected to retain its dominance during the adventure tourism market forecast period. This segment is also projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 28.9% from 2023 to 2032 owing to the increase in the ease of making travel arrangements due to improvements in technology. Moreover, this form of booking allows travelers to save a significant amount of money, which further boosts the attractiveness of this mode of booking.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (500 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/3f4f18c2f993281577634816c98007cc Europe to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBased on region, Europe accounts for more than one-third of the global adventure tourism market and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. The key factor supporting the growth of adventure travel in Europe is its rich diversity. This region includes numerous historically important nations, cultures, languages, and varieties of cuisine. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 29.9% from 2023 to 2032 since, the region offers diverse activities such as wildlife reserves and national parks such as Sundarbans in India, Mt. Everest in Nepal, rain forests in Borneo, and whale watching & scouting kiwis in New Zealand to explore.𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐛𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐛𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1604 Leading Market Players: -AUSTIN ADVENTURES, INC.BUTTERFIELD AND ROBINSON INC.DISCOVERY NOMADSG ADVENTURESGEOGRAPHIC EXPEDITIONS INC.INTERPID GROUP LTD.MOUNTAIN TRAVEL SOBEKRECREATIONAL EQUIPMENT, INC.ROW ADVENTURESTUI GROUP𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐨 𝐁𝐮𝐲:✅ Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players, and segments in the global Footwear market.✅ Highlights key business priorities in order to guide the companies to reform their business strategies and establish themselves in the wide geography.✅ The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Footwear Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long-term strategies in order to garner their market revenue.✅ Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.✅ Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those restraining the growth to a certain extent.✅ Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation, and industry verticals.𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲𝐓𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐦 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/tourism-event-market-A74644 𝐀𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐚 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/australia-adventure-tourism-market-A12705 𝐃𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐓𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/domestic-tourism-market-A13033 𝐂𝐮𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/culinary-tourism-market-A06326

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.