PHOTOS: Capito Attends White House Signing Overturning Democrats’ Natural Gas Tax Collection Rule

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Friday, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, attended a White House ceremony where President Trump signed the Congressional Review Act (CRA) joint resolution of disapproval overturning the collection of Democrats’ natural gas tax. The CRA, which was introduced by U.S. Senator John Hoeven (R-N.D.) and co-sponsored by Chairman Capito, reverses the November 2024 rule that implemented collection of the Democrats’ natural gas tax, which would inflate energy prices, reduce domestic energy production, and empower our adversaries abroad.



“I’m honored to join President Trump and my congressional colleagues in officially rejecting the Democrats’ attempt to collect a tax on natural gas production and stand for American energy dominance. Natural gas is a vital resource that strengthens our electricity reliability while reducing emissions, and is responsible for over 40% of electricity generation in our country. We should be expanding production of this resource instead of decreasing it, and I will continue to work with my colleagues through the reconciliation process to stop the underlying law establishing this tax that was a part of the so-called Inflation Reduction Act,” Chairman Capito said.

BACKGROUND:

Senator Capito has continuously expressed concern with the Biden Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Waste Emissions Charge (WEC) regulation as part of the Methane Emissions Reduction Program (MERP) under the Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act.

Last month, Senator Capito voted for the CRA to overturn the Biden EPA’s WEC regulation and delivered remarks on the Senate floor reiterating her support to repeal the rule.

In November 2024, Senator Capito strongly criticized the Biden administration’s final WEC regulation and pledge to repeal the misguided rule.

In December 2023, Senator Capito led several of her EPW Republican colleagues in sending a letter to EPA Administrator Michael Regan outlining major concerns with the agency’s proposed “subpart W” rule on methane emissions reporting, and urged the EPA to reconsider and revise its proposal.

PHOTOS:

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) with President Donald Trump at the White House signing ceremony.

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) with President Donald Trump, U.S. Senators John Kennedy (R-La.), John Hoeven (R-N.D.), Mike Lee (R-Utah), and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), and U.S. Representatives August Pfluger (R-Texas-11) and Mike Ezell (R-Miss.-4) at the White House signing ceremony.

