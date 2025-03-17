BDMS Wellness Clinic Sri panwa Grand Opening: Redefining Luxury Healthcare & Elevating Phuket as a Global Wellness Hub !

BDMS Wellness Clinic, Thailand’s preventive healthcare under Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Company Limited (BDMS), proudly announces the official launch of BDMS Wellness Clinic Sri panwa.

BDMS Wellness Clinic, Thailand’s preventive healthcare under Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Company Limited (BDMS), proudly announces the official launch of BDMS Wellness Clinic Sri panwa, which redefines luxury wellness, seamlessly blending Scientific Wellness with a world-class retreat experience. At BDMS Wellness Clinic Sri panwa, guests can gain access to a variety of holistic health assessment programs, including telomere length testing to determine biological aging, Epigenetic test for future disease risk analysis, hormonal balance evaluations, and antioxidant, vitamin, and micronutrient assessments. These programs provide personalized health insights, enabling precision healthcare planning based on Lifestyle Medicine principles—ensuring tailored vitamin regimens and targeted health solutions. The clinic offers holistic wellness programs designed to harmonize body, mind, and spirit, allowing travelers to embark on a truly relaxing retreat. Under the concept of “Luxury Wellness Retreat,” BDMS Wellness Clinic Sri panwa sets a new paradigm for holistic well-being, elevating global wellness tourism in Phuket to unprecedented heights.

Wellness Tourism: Beyond a Trend, a New Essential for Modern Living

As global travelers increasingly prioritize health and well-being, wellness tourism has evolved from a passing trend into a fundamental driver of the travel and healthcare industries. The integration of Scientific Wellness and Retreat Therapies plays a crucial role in crafting transformative experiences that align with the lifestyles of modern travelers—those who view health as an essential part of life.

Phuket, a world-renowned tourism hub in southern Thailand, continues to attract international visitors year-round. Renowned for its breathtaking natural beauty and pristine coastal landscapes, the island is emerging as a leading destination for luxury wellness retreats, offering the perfect blend of rejuvenation and relaxation amidst stunning surroundings.

Furthermore, Phuket boasts world-class infrastructure and tourism services, including luxury hotels, resorts, fine dining establishments, and a diverse range of recreational activities. These elements collectively position Phuket as a high-potential tourism hub and a key driver of Thailand’s travel industry. Notably, wellness tourism has emerged as one of the fastest-growing sectors within the country’s healthcare industry. According to the latest report by the Global Wellness Institute (GWI), wellness tourism in Thailand is experiencing significant growth, further solidifying Phuket’s position at the forefront of wellness tourism for health-conscious travelers seeking rejuvenation and holistic well-being.

Poramaporn Prasarttong-Osoth, M.D., Chairperson of Executive Committee, President and Senior Chief Executive Officer Group 1, Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Company Limited stated, “Thailand’s position as a premier global tourism destination is reinforced by its internationally recognized excellence in healthcare. With a highly skilled medical workforce and state-of-the-art technology that adheres to global standards, visitors can be assured of receiving prompt, professional, and high-quality medical care in the event of an emergency or health concern.”

“Beyond providing medical treatment, our responsibility as healthcare professionals extends to fostering awareness of preventive care and promoting long-term well-being, ensuring a healthier future for all,” Poramaporn added.





Luxury Wellness Retreat at BDMS Wellness Clinic, Sri panwa – Where Scientific Wellness Meets Holistic Rejuvenation of the Mind, Body, and Soul

Tanupol Virunhagarun, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of BDMS Wellness Clinic and BDMS Wellness Resort, Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Company Limited remarked, “At BDMS Wellness Clinic, our vision is to promote quality of life and well-being for all. We are proud to officially launch BDMS Wellness Clinic at Sri panwa, Phuket, marking a significant milestone in elevating the standards of preventive medicine in Thailand. This initiative combines world-class medical technology and the science of Scientific Wellness with a unique wellness retreat, set amidst nature, offering visitors a holistic wellness experience. Our personalized luxury wellness retreat programs, led by expert preventive medicine physicians, not only nurture the body but also enrich the mind and soul, providing a one-of-a-kind rejuvenating experience.”

Guests at BDMS Wellness Clinic at Sri panwa will indulge in a "Luxury Wellness Retreat" experience, designed to cater to the unique lifestyles of each individual while promoting holistic health. This includes a variety of health assessments, such as telomere testing to determine biological age, and Epigenetic testing to predict the risk of future diseases. Additionally, the clinic also offers cancer screening packages along with personalized lifestyle plans based on Lifestyle Medicine principles, aimed at effectively reducing risks and preventing diseases. Further enhancing the experience, the clinic offers hormone balance testing, antioxidant profiling, and tailored vitamin and micronutrient assessments to provide precisely targeted health solutions, elevating the wellness journey to an entirely new level of sophistication.

In addition, there are a variety of health-focused activities available, including sunrise yoga and meditation classes, healthy cooking classes led by professional chefs from Sri panwa Hotel, and personalized fitness sessions designed to create sustainable health outcomes. Guests can also indulge in an elevated relaxation experience with luxurious 6-star spa services and treatments, as well as vitamin therapy, all while enjoying breathtaking views of the sea in the peaceful ambiance of the retreat.

"At Sri panwa Phuket, we take pride in offering world-class facilities, from exquisite international dining options to luxurious relaxation experiences, including spa treatments and state-of-the-art fitness centers, catering to the diverse lifestyles of our guests. Our commitment to excellence has been recognized globally, with numerous prestigious accolades, such as being named ‘The Best Beach Property in the World’ by Beach Tomato – The Best Beach Property Awards (UK) and ranked among ‘The Top Three Beach Bars in the World’ by CNN Go. These recognitions reinforce our dedication to delivering outstanding service and creating unparalleled experiences,” Mr. Songkran Issara, Chief Executive Officer of Charn Issara Development Public Company Limited added.

The event was further elevated by the presence of Poyd Treechada Hongyok, a renowned actress, who shared her personal perspectives on the true essence of "Wellness." She offered exclusive insights into holistic health practices, emphasizing the importance of nurturing well-being from the inside out. In addition to unveiling her personal beauty and wellness secrets, she provided valuable guidance on self-care routines that promote confidence and overall health. Her engaging discussions and expert advice enriched the event’s atmosphere, inspiring attendees to embark on their own journey toward a healthier and more balanced lifestyle.

This strategic partnership between BDMS Wellness Clinic, Bangkok Hospital Phuket, and Sri panwa Phuket marks a significant milestone in advancing BDMS Wellness Clinic’s vision of building #TeamThailand to position the country as a premier Wellness Hub Thailand. It aligns seamlessly with the Ignite Thailand initiative, which aims to establish Thailand as a leading Wellness Destination of the World, reinforcing the nation’s status as a global center for wellness tourism and holistic health excellence.

"As a representative of Phuket, I firmly believe that the launch of BDMS Wellness Clinic at Sri panwa—offering a unique blend of relaxation and holistic healthcare—will play a vital role in enhancing the well-being and quality of life for both residents and visitors. This initiative will also serve as a key driver in advancing Phuket’s healthcare sector and strengthening its economy, fostering long-term sustainable growth for the province," Mr. Sophon Suwannarat, Phuket Governor concluded.

About BDMS Wellness Clinic

BDMS Wellness Clinic, a pivotal entity within the Bangkok Dusit Medical Services (BDMS) network—Thailand's leading operator of private hospitals—embodies a forward-thinking approach to healthcare, prioritizing prevention over cure. Specializing in early detection and prevention of diseases, our clinic offers a holistic suite of services, including advanced dental care and fertility treatments. Leveraging cutting-edge science and technology, BDMS Wellness Clinic not only anticipates future health challenges but also enhances the quality of life, marking its stature as Asia's premier healthcare facility dedicated to elevating both mental and physical well-being.

About Sri panwa Phuket

A luxury residential villa and pool villa hotel located on a private beach at the southeastern tip of Cape Panwa, spanning 85 rai (34 acres) of lush tropical surroundings with panoramic views of the Andaman Sea. Each villa features a private infinity pool, blending privacy with stunning natural beauty. Recognized as one of Thailand's top 5 resorts and among the most captivating hotels globally, Sri panwa's villas are designed in a tropical contemporary style, perched 40-60 meters above sea level. The resort offers extensive amenities, including Cool Spa & Wellness, fitness center, tennis courts, leisure pools, and the newly launched "Yaya" with 24 Pool Suites, convention halls for 400 guests, the rooftop TU Bar, and Baba Soul Café.

About Bangkok Hospital Phuket

Bangkok Hospital Phuket is a premier private hospital under Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Co. Ltd. (BDMS), the largest tertiary hospital in Phuket. Equipped with cutting-edge medical technology and a team of highly specialized professionals, the hospital provides comprehensive healthcare services—from disease diagnosis and medical consultations to advanced treatments and complex surgeries. Key centers, including the Health Center, Orthopedic Center, and Neurology Science Center, are staffed with expert physicians dedicated to delivering top-tier medical care.

Beyond treatment, Bangkok Hospital Phuket emphasizes preventive healthcare, fostering long-term well-being for patients. Our vision is to be a leading center for tertiary healthcare and international patient transfers, offering world-class medical services. We are committed to providing both treatment and prevention strategies to ensure the lasting health of patients worldwide.

