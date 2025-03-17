MDC and partners host a Callery pear buyback event April 22 in Columbia and Jefferson City

Body

COLUMBIA, MO. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has partnered with the Missouri Invasive Plant Council, Forest ReLeaf of Missouri, and Forrest Keeling Nursery to host a Callery Pear Buyback Event in Columbia and Jefferson City on April 22, from 3-6 p.m. at the MDC Central Regional Office (3500 E. Gans Road in Columbia) and the Center for Soy Innovation (734 Country Club Dr. in Jefferson City).

The buyback program involves landowners removing one or more Callery pear trees in exchange for receiving one free, native tree. To be eligible for one free native tree, participants must register between March 17 and April 17 and submit a photo of their cut down Callery pear. One free native tree will be provided to each registered participant at the pick-up event on April 22 with a limit of one free native tree per household. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4jf.

Mature Callery pear trees can reach heights of 30-40 feet, and their limbs generally grow vertically, forming a pyramid or egg shape. During their blooming period, often in early April, the trees will have very dense clusters of white flowers that cover the tree before leaves form. Learn more about Callery pear trees at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4MJ.