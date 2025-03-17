Dayton Woman Pleads Guilty to $1.5 Million Theft From Medicaid Program

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — A Montgomery County woman banned previously from working as a Medicaid provider pleaded guilty today for yet again defrauding the program – this time stealing $1.5 million, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced.



Janay Corbitt, 36, of Dayton, pleaded guilty to second-degree felony theft and three third-degree felony counts of identity fraud. A previous theft conviction in 2019 had barred her from the Medicaid program.



“Her luck has run out – kudos to our Medicaid Fraud Control Unit for bringing this scheme to light,” Yost said.



Corbitt was indicted in May 2024 after an investigation by Yost’s office revealed that she stole multiple identities to open and operate two sham behavioral-health-counseling agencies in the Dayton area. She also stole the identities of several licensed counselors, using their credentials to bill Medicaid for services that were never provided.

Authorities arrested Corbitt in August 2024 at a bus stop in Dallas, Texas, after she fled Ohio and spent months on the lam.



Corbitt’s sentencing is scheduled for April 17. Attorneys with Yost’s Health Care Fraud Section are prosecuting the case in Franklin County Common Pleas Court.

The Ohio Medicaid Fraud Control Unit receives 75% of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $15,343,488 for federal fiscal year 2025. The remaining 25% – totaling $5,114,493 for FY 2025 – is funded by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

