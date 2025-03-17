Thanks To President Trump’s Border Crackdown, Texas Can Now Close A Jail Booking Facility In Jim Hogg County

TEXAS, March 17 - March 17, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that Texas has begun the process to close the Operation Lone Star jail booking facility in Jim Hogg County thanks to President Donald Trump’s decisive and swift leadership on the border crisis that has led to historically low illegal immigration.



“Thanks to President Trump, illegal border crossings are at all-time record lows and, unlike under President Joe Biden, the Trump Administration is quickly deporting illegal immigrants from our country,” said Governor Abbott. “As a result, there is no longer a need for Texas to maintain the jail booking facility in Jim Hogg County. Texas will continue to assist the Trump Administration in arresting, detaining, and deporting illegal immigrants.”



Texas has already begun phasing out operations at the jail booking facility in Jim Hogg County and will close the facility in April. The state has offered the use of the facility to the Trump Administration in support of their robust border security operations.



In 2022, Governor Abbott announced the opening of the Operation Lone Star jail booking facility in Jim Hogg County for illegal immigrants who were arrested for committing border-related crimes in the surrounding region.

