UNDP and UNITAR launch Initiative to Strengthen Capacities for Sound Management of PCBs and uPOPs in The Gambia

13 March 2025, Banjul, The Gambia - In an ambitious effort to address chemicals and waste management challenges in The Gambia, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the French Facility for Global Environment (FFEM), the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), the National Environment Agency (NEA) of the Government of The Gambia, and other stakeholders have partnered to improve The Gambia’s capacity to effectively manage polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) and unintentional persistent organic pollutants (uPOPs) through the project "Strengthening National and Municipal Capacities for the Sound Management of PCBs and uPOPs in The Gambia". The project was launched in Banjul, The Gambia, on 5 March 2025, bringing together stakeholders from international organizations, government agencies, private sector, academia, civil society and non-governmental organizations, local communities and the media.

This three-year project (2024 – 2026), managed by UNDP with funding from the FFEM, and co-financing from the Global Environment Facility (GEF), UNITAR, the Government of The Gambia, and other local partners, aims to achieve the following results:

Ensure the decommissioning and environmentally sound disposal of PCB waste.

Implement measures to reduce emissions and releases of uPOPs from the uncontrolled open burning of waste.

The project will work closely with and build on the results and experiences of the GEF project “Capacity Building for PCBs and U-POPs in The Gambia” to promote best available techniques and best environmental practices. In her welcoming remarks, Mandisa Mashologu, UNDP Resident Representative for The Gambia, noted that,

this initiative is part of UNDP’s efforts to build national capacity towards creating a healthier, cleaner environment for improved human health, and sustained ecosystem services in The Gambia. We believe this is crucial towards achieving the UN sustainable development goals (SDGs) by 2030. - Mandisa Mashologu, UNDP Resident Representative for The Gambia

This intervention is timely given the upcoming deadlines of the Stockholm Convention on Persistent Organic Pollutants under which PCBs are controlled.

All Parties to the Stockholm Convention must eliminate the use of PCBs in equipment by 2025 and ensure the environmentally sound management of liquids containing PCBs and equipment contaminated with PCBs by 2028. This requires collective action. The NEA started this process with a previous GEF project and now, guided by the Zero Waste, Circular economy, and Plastics service offers of the Chemicals and Waste hub, UNDP will support stakeholders towards the achievement of this goal while building capacity for long term sustainability – Xiaofang Zhou - Director, UNDP Chemicals and Waste Hub remarked.

Asserting the critical importance of the project towards The Gambia’s efforts in meeting international commitments on sound chemicals and waste management, Dr. Dawda Badgie, Executive Director of the National Environment Agency remarked that

this project will be a significant contribution to the country’s efforts towards fulfilling her commitments under the Stockholm Convention to eliminate POPs, including PCBs, dioxins, and furans. We will collaborate with UNDP and other stakeholders to achieve the project goals. - Dr. Dawda Badgie, Executive Director of the National Environment Agency

Participants consistently expressed enthusiasm for the innovative and multifaceted nature of the initiative, with Diane Ménard, Project Manager, Pollution – Circular Economy – Ozone, FFEM, pointing out that,