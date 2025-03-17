Our response to the Health Secretary’s claim that mental illnesses are being “overdiagnosed”

Health Secretary Wes Streeting has said that doctors are “overdiagnosing” mental health conditions with “too many people being written off” when they could return to work.

Mr Streeting made the claim on BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme this weekend ahead of expected cuts in the government’s social security reform announcement set for Tuesday.

Brian Dow, Deputy Chief Executive of Rethink Mental Illness, said: "It’s all very well to talk about an over diagnosis of mental health when for many people with long-term illness there is a tremendous struggle to get a diagnosis and appropriate treatment in the first place because of pressures in the system.

“The crisis in the nation’s mental health is very real and while we do need to distinguish between mental health problems which are common and moderate and give people the right support to ensure their health is not an obstacle to work, no one is in receipt of welfare benefits for a mental health condition who has not been diagnosed by an experienced health care professional.”

The social security system is already failing people living with mental illness, and people struggle to access the vital support they need.

Those of us living with mental illness shouldn’t have to fight for financial security – our social security system is a lifeline and must be there when we need it.

Amidst the noise around changes to the benefits system right now, it is natural to feel anxious about the impact it will have on our financial situation.

Having access to a fair and compassionate welfare system is something we will always fight for.

