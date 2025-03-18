IMBIBE LIFESTYLES' AWARD-WINNING PEARL PILLOW RATED #1 FOR NECK PAIN MAKES HIGHLY ANTICIPATED AMAZON.COM DEBUT

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following weeks of glowing celebrity reviews, the much-anticipated Pearl Pillow, developed by Imbibe Lifestyles, is now live on Amazon.com.

“Our Amazon debut is an exciting move forward for our company,” said Michealene Cristini Risley, Imbibe Lifestyles CEO and Co-Founder. “With extensive national and international reach, we can now get our innovative and proven sleep solution to an expansive new demographic of customers.”

Rated 2025's #1 pillow for neck pain by leading chiropractors and named ‘Most Innovative Restorative Sleep-Focused Pillow Brand 2025’ by LUXlife, the Pearl's unique design helps properly align the neck and spine, allowing the body to regenerate and repair strained muscles.

Olympic discus thrower Rachel Dincoff recently posted on Instagram: “Seriously, it might just be the comfiest pillow you’ll ever own.”

"We are grateful for our recent rise in the celebrity-sphere and subsequent social media momentum," added Risley. "And we are confident that Amazon's reach and ease of use will help keep the Pearl on its upward trajectory."

With a first-of-its-kind, non-toxic polyurethane foam cushion that maintains its shape, the Pearl Pillow is also made of temperature-regulating, double-sided aqua coolant gel lining which guarantees a ‘fresh flip’ every time. The Pearl's insides are silver and copper-infused, inhibiting the growth of microbes and odor while delivering incredible neck-cradling, spine and shoulder supporting comfort. The Pearl is also hypoallergenic and tucked inside a broad-spectrum, antimicrobial cover that keeps the surface clean.

"The Pearl is the first of a soon-to-be-announced line of trailblazing, doctor-designed pillows," said Risley. "We are very excited for what lies ahead on Amazon and beyond."

For more information and to view celebrity feedback, visit https://imbibelifestyles.com/products/pearl/

About Imbibe Lifestyles:

Founded by CEO/Co-Founder Michealene Cristini Risley and Chief Scientist/Co-Founder Dr. Geoff Rudy, Imbibe Lifestyles stands at the forefront of sleep innovation, creating the first in a patent pending line of ergonomically correct posture sleeping pillows. Imbibe’s name draws inspiration from the word ‘Imbibition’ – a natural process that distributes nutrients in your spine, which can be induced when laying in the proper spinal position. Imbibe Lifestyles follows the core values of Innovation, Mindfulness, Balance, Integrity, Biochemistry, and Excellence. Imbibe Lifestyles has designed first-of-its-kind pillows that address the needs of all types of sleepers and body types, including those struggling with spinal injuries.

Michealene Cristini Risley, CEO and Co-Founder, Imbibe Lifestyles:

Michealene Cristini Risley has launched consumer and entertainment products into billion-dollar entities. Risley created the first branded maternity line with Adidas, founded Fresh Water Spigot, a consumer products licensing agency that has collaborated with Mattel, Nike, and IMG. Risley has also held significant roles at Sega of America, Marvel Productions, the Walt Disney Company, as well as Disney, Fox, and Amblin Productions.

Dr. Geoff Rudy, Chief Scientist and Co-Founder, Imbibe Lifestyles:

Dr. Geoff Rudy has held pivotal roles as Head Chiropractic and Acupuncture Physician at various prestigious clinics, including Coconut Grove, Fort Lauderdale, and Downtown Miami. His contributions extend to elite athletes, having served as the Team Chiropractic Sports Physician and Acupuncturist for the Miami Marlins Major-League Baseball Team, the Miami United Soccer League, and XPE Sports, NFL Combine and NFL off-season training camp. He currently serves as the Director of Chiropractic Medicine at Lauderdale Sports Performance Institute in Fort Lauderdale.

