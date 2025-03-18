The Goodguys 41st All American Get-Together Brings Customs, Lowriders, Modern Muscle and more back to the Bay Area

The Goodguys Rod & Custom Association's 41st All American Get-Together Brings Customs, Lowriders, Modern Muscle and more back to California's Bay Area

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goodguys Rod & Custom Association , the world’s largest hot rodding association and producer of America’s Favorite Car Show will bring custom cars, lowriders, modern muscle machines and classic trucks to the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton, California, the weekend of March 29 & 30.The 41st All American Get-Together is a two-day family-friendly event that mixes the latest Detroit muscle machines with traditional hot rods, classic trucks and the revered customs and lowriders of the west coast cruising culture. Over 3,000 American-made and powered show cars of all years will fill the grounds including one packed building showcasing the chrome and candy lowriders presented by Deadend Magazine. For fans of the Mercury Cougar, there will be another hall dedicated to this unique pony car.Once the family is done choosing a favorite custom or lowrider, they can head over to the Family Fun Zone for free games and crafts. There will also be RC car action, a model train exhibit, and a pedal and model car show featuring the free Autoworld Make-and-Take giveaway. Stroll through the Goodgals Gallery for unique, local-made arts and crafts and the popular Pinstripers Brush Bash where you can watch the artists apply their craft and even pick up one of their pieces of art!Getting back to the gearhead action, there is non-stop excitement at the Goodguys AutoCross as racers try to qualify for a spot in the AutoMeter American Autocross Shootout on Sunday afternoon. For those craving the scent of nitro with the booming sound of horsepower, check out the vintage exhibition dragsters during the Nitro Thunderfest or the tire-smoking Burnout Contest!Shop the lastest new products from nationally recognized companies such as AMSOIL, American Autowire, BASF, Total Cost Involved, and more showcasing their latest parts and accessories. There is also a huge swap meet to find rare or used parts along with a Cars 4-Sale Coral where you can find a new classic to drive home.Sunday afternoon wraps up with a parade of chrome, glowing paint and rumbling exhaust as all of the award-winning cars, including one finalist for the FuelCurve.com Custom of the Year, roll past the stage!For more event information or to purchase tickets or register a vehicle: www.good-guys.com/aagt WHAT: Goodguys 41st All American Get-TogetherWHERE: Alameda County Fairgrounds, 4501 Pleasanton Avenue, Pleasanton, CA 94566WHEN: March 29-30, 2025, Saturday 8am -5pm, Sunday 8am – 4pmTICKET INFO: Go to www.good-guys.com/aagt , Purchase at the gate or onlineMEDIA: Media Requests and Photo Assets

