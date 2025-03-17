Bone Cement Market Sales on Track for US$ 1.2 Billion by 2035, Expanding at 5.2% CAGR with Rising Demand for Orthopedic Surgeries – Analysis by Transparency Market Research

The Bone Cement Market is expected to witness steady growth from 2025 to 2035, driven by the rising prevalence of orthopedic disorders, an aging population, and advancements in joint replacement surgeries. Used primarily in procedures like hip and knee arthroplasty, bone cement ensures implant stability and long-term fixation. Innovations in antibiotic-loaded cement and bioactive materials are enhancing patient outcomes and reducing infection risks. Growing healthcare infrastructure and increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries further contribute to market expansion.

Wilmington, Delaware, Transparency Market Research, Inc. –, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rising orthopedic procedures and advancements in biomaterials are driving market growth. The Global Bone Cement Market Size was valued at US$ 657.8 Million in 2024 and is projected to expand at a 5.2% CAGR through 2035. Increasing cases of osteoporosis, joint replacements, and trauma surgeries are fueling demand. By 2035, the market is expected to surpass US$ 1.2 Billion, enhancing orthopedic care with improved fixation solutions.

The Bone Cement Industry (뼈 시멘트 시장) is witnessing steady growth, driven by the increasing prevalence of orthopedic disorders, rising demand for joint replacement surgeries, and advancements in biomaterials. Bone cement is primarily used in arthroplasty procedures, spinal surgeries, and trauma fixation to enhance implant stability. The market is expanding due to aging populations, sports injuries, and the rising adoption of minimally invasive surgeries.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, key drivers, challenges, segmentation, regional insights, and future growth opportunities.

Industry Overview

The bone cement industry is undergoing significant technological developments:

High-Performance PMMA Bone Cement – New formulations offering enhanced mechanical strength and longevity.

– New formulations offering enhanced mechanical strength and longevity. Growing Focus on Biodegradable Bone Cement – Innovations in calcium phosphate and bioactive glass-based materials.

– Innovations in calcium phosphate and bioactive glass-based materials. Antibiotic-Embedded Bone Cement – Increased use in infection prevention, especially in revision surgeries.

– Increased use in infection prevention, especially in revision surgeries. 3D Printing and Nanotechnology in Bone Cement – Development of personalized bone scaffolds for better integration.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the Bone Cement Market focus on biocompatibility enhancements, antibiotic-loaded cement, and regulatory approvals.

Leading companies in the bone cement industry are forming strategic collaborations to drive targeted research initiatives, fostering innovation, and accelerating market growth.

Key players in the global bone cement market include Stryker, DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson), Cardinal Health, Heraeus Medical GmbH, Exactech, Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Enovis Corporation, Smith+Nephew, Medtronic, Olympus Corporation, Tecres SpA, Slaney Healthcare, Evolutis, IZI Medical Products, and OSARTIS GmbH.

These companies are profiled in the bone cement market research report based on key parameters such as company overview, financial performance, business strategies, product portfolio, business segments, and recent developments.

Key Players in the Bone Cement Market

Stryker Corporation – Leading in high-performance and antibiotic-loaded bone cement solutions.

– Leading in high-performance and antibiotic-loaded bone cement solutions. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. – Expanding in biodegradable and bioactive bone cement technologies.

– Expanding in biodegradable and bioactive bone cement technologies. DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson) – Innovating in customized orthopedic solutions with advanced cement formulations.

– Innovating in customized orthopedic solutions with advanced cement formulations. Smith & Nephew plc – Focused on infection-resistant and fast-setting bone cement.

– Focused on infection-resistant and fast-setting bone cement. Heraeus Medical – A leader in PMMA-based bone cement for joint replacement surgeries.

Recent Developments in the Market

Zimmer Biomet launched a next-generation antibiotic-loaded bone cement for infection prevention in orthopedic surgeries. Stryker Corporation developed a fast-curing PMMA cement for quicker surgical procedures. DePuy Synthes introduced bioactive bone cement with enhanced bone integration. Heraeus Medical expanded its product portfolio in biodegradable and calcium phosphate-based bone cement.

Market Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Osteoarthritis & Osteoporosis

Rising cases of joint degeneration diseases and bone fractures among aging populations boost demand.

Growing Number of Joint Replacement Surgeries

Hip and knee replacements are driving demand for bone cement in orthopedic and trauma applications.

Advancements in Biomaterials

Antibiotic-loaded bone cement and bioactive formulations are enhancing treatment efficacy and reducing infections.

Rising Adoption of Minimally Invasive Surgeries

Vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty procedures use bone cement for spinal stabilization and fracture repair.

Market Restraints & Challenges:

Market Segmentation

By Type

Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Bone Cement – Most widely used, offering high strength and stability.

– Most widely used, offering high strength and stability. Antibiotic-Loaded Bone Cement – Helps prevent post-surgical infections.

– Helps prevent post-surgical infections. Bioactive Bone Cement – Enhances bone integration and healing.

– Enhances bone integration and healing. Calcium Phosphate Cement – Used for bone grafting and regeneration applications.

By Application

Joint Replacements (Hip, Knee, Shoulder) – Largest application due to high prevalence of osteoarthritis.

– Largest application due to high prevalence of osteoarthritis. Spinal Surgeries (Vertebroplasty, Kyphoplasty) – Increasing due to rising cases of spinal fractures.

– Increasing due to rising cases of spinal fractures. Trauma & Fracture Fixation – Growing demand for rapid bone healing solutions.

– Growing demand for rapid bone healing solutions. Dental & Cranial Surgeries – Expanding use in dental implants and skull reconstruction.

By End-User

Hospitals – Largest segment due to rising surgical volumes.

– Largest segment due to rising surgical volumes. Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) – Increasing adoption of minimally invasive bone procedures.

– Increasing adoption of minimally invasive bone procedures. Specialty Clinics & Orthopedic Centers – Growing demand for outpatient bone surgeries.

By Region

North America – Dominates due to advanced healthcare infrastructure and high orthopedic surgery rates.

– Dominates due to advanced healthcare infrastructure and high orthopedic surgery rates. Europe – Growth driven by aging population and government healthcare initiatives.

– Growth driven by aging population and government healthcare initiatives. Asia-Pacific – Fastest-growing due to increasing medical tourism and healthcare investments in China, India, and Japan.

Future Outlook & Opportunities

Key future growth areas include:

Advancements in nanotechnology for stronger & bioactive bone cement.

Increasing R&D in injectable & biodegradable bone cement.

Growing demand for orthopedic surgeries in emerging markets.

Integration of drug delivery systems within bone cement.

Development of eco-friendly and non-toxic cement alternatives.

Industry Outlook

The bone cement market is poised for steady expansion, driven by aging populations, increasing orthopedic surgeries, and innovations in biomaterials. As demand for high-performance and infection-resistant bone cement rises, key players are focusing on R&D investments and technological advancements.

The Bone Cement Market is evolving rapidly, driven by technological advancements, an aging population, and increasing orthopedic procedures. The demand for bioactive, antibiotic-loaded, and smart bone cement solutions presents significant opportunities for manufacturers and investors.

Purchase the Full Market Report Today: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=86511<ype=S

Why Buy This Report?

Comprehensive Market Insights – Gain a deep understanding of market trends, growth drivers, and challenges.

– Gain a deep understanding of market trends, growth drivers, and challenges. Key Player Analysis – Explore detailed profiles of industry leaders, including strategies, product portfolios, and financial performance.

– Explore detailed profiles of industry leaders, including strategies, product portfolios, and financial performance. Strategic Decision-Making – Leverage data-driven insights to stay ahead of competitors and identify new opportunities.

– Leverage data-driven insights to stay ahead of competitors and identify new opportunities. Technological Advancements – Stay updated on innovations shaping the future of bone cement solutions.

– Stay updated on innovations shaping the future of bone cement solutions. Customized Market Forecasts – Access in-depth projections to support investment and business planning.

Future Outlook:

