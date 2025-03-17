Ashley LaRocque Named Vice President of Media & Production at SUCCESS® Enterprises

DALLAS, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SUCCESS® Enterprises is excited to announce that Ashley LaRocque has been named as vice president of media and production.

“SUCCESS® Enterprises empowers entrepreneurs, leaders, and individuals who seek growth to take action,” said Amy Somerville, CEO of SUCCESS®. “I’m absolutely thrilled to bring Ashley into this mission. With her exceptional experience, creativity, and leadership, she’ll ensure we deliver high-quality, engaging content and unforgettable experiences for ambitious go-getters."

“I jumped at the opportunity to join the talented team at SUCCESS®,” LaRocque said. “Producing innovative content for such an empowered customer base is a dream for a creative. I’m buzzing with energy for what’s to come!”

LaRocque has held senior roles at some of the most recognized names in the industry, rising to pivotal roles to develop new services, expand client bases, and increase revenue. Previously, she served as executive director of media production at RE/MAX, LLC, leading the development and execution of high-quality event content and globally distributed media.

With her extensive career in media production, LaRocque brings creative and strategic expertise to further position SUCCESS® as an innovative leader in delivering outstanding personal and professional development content and events.

About SUCCESS® Enterprises: Founded in 1897, SUCCESS® is a leading multimedia company dedicated to personal and professional development. Through SUCCESS® and SUCCESS+ magazines, SUCCESS.com, SUCCESS+™, newsletters, downloadable resources, on-demand courses, live events, and more, SUCCESS® inspires individuals to dream big. Core values of optimism, determination, and resilience drive SUCCESS’® mission to provide individuals with tools for continuous growth. For more information, visit SUCCESS.com.

Contact Information:

Kerrie Lee Brown

Vice President of Publishing and Editor-in-Chief, SUCCESS® Enterprises

kerrie.brown@success.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ff733e02-6c7a-435e-8d77-a394fe9b5b9c

