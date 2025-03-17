Clean Power Alliance’s New Solar and Battery Storage Projects Boost Southern California’s Energy Resilience and Sustainability

Projects Bring a Combined 600 MW of Solar and 390 MW of Battery Storage to Power 270,000 Homes and Create an Estimated 950 Construction Jobs

Los Angeles, Calif., March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Power Alliance (CPA), the nation’s leading green power provider and California’s largest community choice energy aggregator, continues to strengthen Southern California’s energy resilience and sustainability through the deployment of two new solar and storage projects that are serving millions of residents and businesses and adding to the economic growth of the region.

Between December 2024 and March 2025 two projects—one jointly owned by EDF Renewables and Power Sustainable Energy Infrastructure (PSEI) and another with AES—became operational, collectively delivering 600 MW of solar power and 390 MW of storage. These projects now provide clean energy to approximately 270,000 homes annually in Southern California and have created an estimated 950 construction jobs.

Together, AES’ Rexford solar-plus-storage project and EDF Renewables/PSEI’s Desert Quartzite solar-plus-storage project are expected to avoid 880 million pounds of harmful greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions annually, the equivalent of removing 93,000 gas-powered vehicles from the roads or planting 6.5 million trees and growing them for 10 years.

“Recent climate events highlight the urgency of transitioning to clean energy solutions. Solar power paired with battery storage is a vital strategy to support reliability for the growing demands on our grid,” said Ted Bardacke, chief executive officer of Clean Power Alliance. “By investing in these technologies, we can reduce reliance on fossil fuels, lower carbon emissions, and create a more resilient energy system to serve our communities.”

Solar power and battery storage are essential for Southern California's energy resilience and sustainability. Together, they ensure a reliable energy supply during outages or peak demand, which is especially important in a region prone to heatwaves, wildfires, and potential grid failures. Battery systems store excess solar energy for use when sunlight is unavailable, improving grid stability and reducing reliance on fossil fuels. They also optimize solar energy use by cutting peak demand charges and enabling off-peak usage leading to cost savings and greater efficiency.

“We are in a critical moment where every step forward in expanding clean energy is allowing us to confront the growing impacts of climate change and protect and strengthen our communities,” said Agoura Hills Councilmember Deborah Klein Lopez, who serves as CPA’s board chair. “CPA’s commitment to community resiliency and power reliability will build a better future for generations to come.”

Rexford Solar + Storage Project

The Rexford project, located in Tulare County, is one of the largest solar + storage energy complexes in the state of California. The project provides power for 135,000 homes and has created an estimated 400 construction jobs. The electricity generated from the 300 MW solar project, combined with a 240 MW battery energy storage system is delivered to Clean Power Alliance under a 15-year power purchase agreement.

The project is expected to avoid 419 million pounds of GHGs annually, which is equivalent to removing 44,000 gas-powered cars from the road for one year or planting 3.1 million trees and growing them for 10 years.

Desert Quartzite Solar + Storage Project

The Desert Quartzite project, located in Riverside County, is one of the largest solar + storage energy complexes in the state of California. Achieving operational status in December 2024, the project provides power for 135,000 homes and has created 450 construction jobs. The electricity generated from the 300 MW solar project, combined with a 150 MW battery energy storage system is delivered to Clean Power Alliance, under a 20-year power purchase agreement.

The project is expected to avoid 461 million pounds of GHGs annually, which is equivalent to removing 49,000 gas-powered cars from the road for one year or planting 3.4 million trees and growing them for 10 years.

CPA will soon be complementing these two new projects with a series of small-scale local projects located on warehouse rooftops in its service territory that will open later this year, demonstrating CPA’s commitment to both large-scale grid transformation and local investment in its member communities.

