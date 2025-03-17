Minister Dean Macpherson hosts collaboration engagement with Tanzanian counterparts, 18 Mar

The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, will tomorrow, Tuesday, 18 March 2025, host the Minister in the Presidency from the United Republic of Tanzania accompanied by his delegation on a collaboration engagement focused on South Africa’s largest poverty alleviation programme – the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP).

This flagship programme, which is currently being enhanced to make a more meaningful impact, is receiving more recognition on the African continent and globally.

The Tanzanian delegation will include senior government officials, the private sector, and academia, who will gather under the theme: “Transformative impact of the EPWP through entrepreneurship and skills development.”

Members of the media are encouraged to attend as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 18 March 2025

Time: 10:00

Venue: Birchwood Hotel, Boksburg-Gauteng

For enquiries:

James de Villiers

Spokesperson to the Minister

E-mail: james.devilliers@dpw.gov.za

