Minister Nomakhosazana Meth participates in 353rd session of ILO Governing Body, 17 to 20 Mar

The Minister of Employment and Labour, Ms Nomakhosazana Meth, will participate in the 353rd session of the International Labour Organisation’s (ILO) Governing Body at the ILO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. The current session began on 10 March 2025 and will conclude on 20 March 2025, with Minister Meth's participation scheduled from 17 to 20 March 2025.

Minister Meth will be supported by Ambassador Mxolisi Nkosi, South Africa's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office at Geneva, along with senior officials from the Department of Employment and Labour. The delegation will collaborate with African and Global South partners to advance shared priorities, including democratising the ILO.

The ILO Governing Body is the organisation's executive decision-making body. It convenes three times a year—in March, June, and November—to set policies, determine the agenda for the International Labour Conference, and oversee the ILO's Programme and Budget.

As a Deputy Member of the ILO Governing Body since June 2024, South Africa will advocate for fair wages, social protection, and inclusive growth, reflecting the realities of workers in developing nations.

The session will cover global labour issues, including the Programme and Budget for 2026–27, promoting decent work in supply chains, and a draft resolution for the Second World Summit for Social Development, which will be considered at the International Labour Conference in June 2025. The Governing Body will also review developments in Belarus, Myanmar, Venezuela, Bangladesh, and Nicaragua.

The 353rd session of the ILO Governing Body comes at a time when Minister Meth has been elected as the Chairperson of the African Regional Labour Administration Centre (ARLAC) Governing Council for the 2025–2027 term of office.

Amid financial constraints facing multilateral institutions like the ILO, Minister Meth's participation aims to find sustainable solutions for addressing global labour challenges.

“South Africa reaffirms its commitment to multilateral cooperation and social justice for workers in the Global South. Our goal is to ensure global labour policies address unemployment, precarious employment, and systemic barriers for women and youth," says Minister Meth.

