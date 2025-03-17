Minister Dion George announces proclamation and implementation of Climate Change Act

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George, is pleased to inform the members of the public that the President, His Excellency Cyril Ramaphosa, has proclaimed the Climate Change Act, 2024 (Act No. 22 of 2024) (the Act). The proclamation notice was published in the Government Gazette on 17 March 2025, which is therefore the commencement date of the Act.

The Act is intended to enable the development of an effective climate change response and a long-term, just transition to a low-carbon and climate-resilient economy and society for South Africa in the context of sustainable development; and to provide for matters connected therewith.

Furthermore, the Act lays the foundation for a green economy that is resilient, inclusive, and future-focused. By creating a clear framework for climate action, the Act will drive innovation, foster sustainable industries, and support job creation in renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, and eco-tourism, among other sectors.

Dr George said, “The Act represents a critical milestone not just for environmental sustainability, but for economic development and job creation. We are committed to ensuring that climate action becomes a catalyst for driving economic growth, creating jobs, and building a sustainable future for South Africa.”

The Act reflects the government’s commitment to achieving a just transition to a low-carbon economy, ensuring that climate action goes hand-in-hand with economic empowerment and job creation. As the country, much like the rest of the world, faces growing environmental and economic complexities, the Act provides a vital framework for securing a prosperous and sustainable future for all South Africans.

It must be noted that although the Act has come into operation, the commencement of certain provisions of the Act, namely, sections 12(6), 13(1), 13(2), 13(3)(b), 14(3)(a), 15(5), 15(6), 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 25(4)(c), 26(2) to (6), 27, 28 and 30(2)(a) and (b), has been deferred to a later date. The reason for deferring these specific provisions is that the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) is developing a set of regulations that will enable implementation of these provisions. Some of the draft regulations are at an advanced stage of development and will be gazetted for public input and comment soon.

The DFFE will continue to keep members of the public informed of the finalisation of the regulations and the full implementation of the Climate Change Act.

“The recent severe weather conditions that have caused havoc in different parts of the country are a stark reminder of the urgent need for decisive climate action and my Department will continue to work hard towards achieving our mandate,” said Dr George.

A copy of the Act, Gazetted Proclamation Notice, and the Deferred provisions of the Act can be accessed on the following links:

Climate Change Act: https://www.dffe.gov.za/sites/default/files/legislations/cca_assented_g50966vol709n5050.pdf

Climate Change Act proclamation: https://www.dffe.gov.za/sites/default/files/legislations/cca_commencement_g52319pn251.pdf

Deferred provisions of the Act: https://www.dffe.gov.za/sites/default/files/legislations/cca_deferredprovisions_g52319pn251.pdf

