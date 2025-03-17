Premier Lazarus Mokgosi mourns the passing of MmaKgosi wa Bahurutshe Boo-Manyane

North West Premier, Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi, has on behalf of the North West Provincial Government expressed sadness at the passing of MmaKgosi Rosemary Mangope of Bahurutshe Boo-Manyane at Motswedi village in Kgosi Ramotshere Moiloa Local Municipality.

MmaKgosi Rosemary Mangope is the wife of Kgosi Kwena Mangope, who is also the leader of Action-SA in the North West Provincial Legislature.

According to the statement by the family, she passed away at the age of sixty-five after a long illness.

An academic in her own right with a Master’s degree in Social Science and Post-Graduate Degree in Rural Development, MmaKgosi Mangope was an astute administrator who left an indelible mark in the country’s Arts and Culture fraternity as well as youth development.

In relation to the latter, she was the founder of the Mmabana Arts Foundation centred on giving opportunities to young people in rural and periphery communities to excel in arts and sports. A life-long commitment which produced globally recognised stars in music, dramatic arts, and gymnastics among others.

She also served in various capacities, as Chief Director of the Department of Arts and Culture and Chief Executive Officer of the National Arts Council.

Premier Mokgosi takes this opportunity to send his heartfelt condolences to Kgosi Kwena Mangope and the Boo-Manyane Royal Family during this difficult period of mourning.

