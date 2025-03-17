Deputy President Paul Mashatile: Visit to Isuzu Fujisawa Plant Service



Isuzu Executives

Minister,

Senior Officials,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Good afternoon,

Thank you, Mr. Umeda, Executive Vice President, for welcoming me and my delegation of Ministers, Deputy Ministers and Senior Government officials to the Isuzu Plant.

Isuzu is one of the global Original Equipment Manufacturers that have been in South Africa for a long time and well known for its trucks and bakkies.

As a country, we are honoured that the Isuzu Motors South Africa Struandale plant in Gqeberha in our Eastern Cape Province is ISUZU the first fully owned plant outside Japan whereas in other countries, ISUZU produces vehicles through joint ventures and license agreements. This shows great confidence in our country and in our people for the skills necessary to produce these trucks and bakkies.

I understand that the Struandale plant produces 28 500 vehicles per annum and has dealerships across 26 countries in Africa. With the Africa Continental Free Trade Area, we have opened even more opportunities for Isuzu to export and do business in over 54 countries that signed the Agreement. The AfCFTA creates the largest single free trade area, with 1.3 billion people and a Gross Domestic Product of 3.4 trillion US dollars.

In addition to the African continent, Isuzu can also export to the European Union under the SADC-EU Economic Partnership Agreement. Therefore, South Africa is the place to be, indeed a gateway into the continent and the rest of the world including Japan under the generalised system of preferences (“GSP”).

Further, Isuzu is a model company or investor in South Africa contributing to employment, skills development, and supplier and enterprise development. Among its achievement, I understand that Isuzu contracted 107 suppliers with over 700 parts being localised in South Africa and some integrated into Isuzu global supply chains. In addition, Isuzu achieved level 1 Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment.

Government through the Automotive Production Development Programme has provided necessary support to Isuzu.

I am pleased to report that we have dealt with energy issues that affected our economy. We are addressing port and other infrastructure issues that affected exports.

I look forward to touring the plant and seeing all the technological advancement that Isuzu has made.

I thank you!!!