Premier Lazarus Mokgosi addresses opening of House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders, 18 Mar
North West Premier, Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi, will tomorrow, Tuesday, 18 March, address the official opening of the North West House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders (NWHTKL), which will be chaired by the Chairperson of the NWHTKL, Kgosi Thari Maotwe.
The ceremony will afford the provincial government an opportunity to highlight achievements in the support provided to traditional leaders and further outline government’s plans for the NWHTKL and its programmes aimed at developing traditional communities.
The ceremony will be attended by Members of the NWHTKL Executive Council, traditional leaders, MECs, and mayors.
Members of the media are invited to cover the event as follows:
Date: Tuesday, 18 March 2025
Venue: NWHTKL Chamber - Old Parliament Building, Mahikeng
Time: 09:00
Those interested in covering the activity can confirm their attendance with Boitumelo Seleka at bjseleka@nwpg.gov.za or 066 3040 027. The opening of the NWHTKL will be streamed live on the social media platforms of the Office of the Premier.
