Inspiro Wins Gold in 2025 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service

MANILA, Philippines, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspiro, a global leader in digital customer experience (CX) and business process outsourcing (BPO), has been awarded the prestigious Gold Stevie® Award for its innovative Customer Experience Management Solution during the 19th Annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Inspiro received the highest accolade for its AI-enabled analytics solution, Interactions by Inspiro, which transforms customer interaction data into actionable insights. This groundbreaking solution provides valuable intelligence to enhance agent performance and identify customer trends.

Additionally, Inspiro earned the Silver Stevie® Award in the “Contact Center or Customer Service Outsourcing Provider of the Year” category, showcasing its state-of-the-art digital transformation solutions. These solutions drive innovation in enhancing agent experiences, boosting customer satisfaction, and optimizing operational efficiencies.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development, and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organize nine of the world’s leading business award programs, including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®. This year, 176 professionals on seven specialized judging committees evaluated over 2,100 nominations from organizations spanning 45 nations and territories.

Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller stated, “The outstanding scores awarded to this year’s winners reflect the exceptional levels of achievement they demonstrate. We proudly join the judges and the entire Stevie Awards community in congratulating and celebrating the winners on their accomplishments.”

Yuji Hamamoto, President and CEO of Inspiro, commented, “We are deeply honored to be recognized by the Stevie Awards for our commitment to innovation. Three years ago, we embarked on a bold digital transformation initiative, creating cutting-edge solutions to elevate customer experiences, enhance workforce efficiency, and unlock new growth opportunities. This recognition solidifies our position as a leading force in the Philippine IT-BPM sector, driving a digitally connected future for our employees and clients.”

About Inspiro

Headquartered in the Philippines, Inspiro is a global leader in customer experience and business process outsourcing with decades of expertise in delivering value-driven CX solutions to industry-leading clients worldwide. Harnessing advanced technologies such as AI-powered analytics and digital transformation strategies, Inspiro is committed to enabling businesses to enhance customer engagement and achieve operational excellence.

Inspiro is owned by Altius Link, Inc., a synergistic partnership between KDDI Corporation and Mitsui & Co., Ltd. This new company combines KDDI Evolva and Relia’s expertise in contact centers, back-office operations, and information technology to create Japan’s largest contact center by sales value. Altius Link aims to become a leading digital BPO and trusted partner to companies globally. For more information, visit www.inspiro.com.

Contact:

Raymond Boholano

Vice President, Marketing and Corporate Communications

raymond.boholano@inspiro.com

