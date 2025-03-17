HBCU GO Joins Black College Invitational Championship as Official Streaming Partner. HBCU Basketball Tournament Launches in Charlotte on March 20th with LIVE Streaming Coverage on HBCU GO; Terrence J Named Celebrity Ambassador for Education Day and Tournament Games

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HBCU GO has been named the official streaming partner of the inaugural Black College Invitational Championship (BCIC), bringing national exposure to this historic HBCU basketball showdown. Taking place March 20-23, 2025 at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC, the BCIC will feature 16 powerhouse women’s and men’s teams from all four major conferences competing for the coveted title of Black College Basketball Champion. With HBCU GO delivering LIVE coverage of the action, fans across the country will have unprecedented access to this dynamic tournament, which blends elite competition with the vibrant culture of HBCU athletics, expanding its reach and highlighting the excellence of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

As the official streaming partner, HBCU GO will air the tournament’s marquee matchups LIVE, providing national exposure for the participating teams. Fans will also gain access to exclusive content, behind-the-scenes coverage, and in-depth storytelling that captures the spirit of HBCU basketball.

Adding to the excitement, Terrence J—North Carolina A&T State University alumnus, HBCU advocate, actor, and TV personality—serves as Celebrity Ambassador for the Education Day and Friday’s tournament games. His involvement will help spotlight the tournament’s impact beyond basketball, including career fairs, leadership panels, and student engagement initiatives.

HBCU GO continues to set the standard for celebrating the rich culture and competition of HBCU sports. For more information, visit HBCUGO.tv or follow the streaming network on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram. Find out where to watch and download the FREE app at HBCUGO.tv/how to watch. Please see the complete tournament schedule below.

For tickets, registration, sponsorship details, and more information, visit www.blackcollegeinvitationalchampionship.org

BCIC TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE at Bojangles Coliseum Charlotte, NC

THURSDAY, MARCH 20, 2025

Session 1: DIVISION II

Women's - 12 noon ET

Men's - 3:00 pm ET

Session 2: DIVISION II

Women's - 6:00 pm ET

Men's - 8:00 pm ET

FRIDAY MARCH 21, 2025

Session 3: DIVISION I (Featuring Celebrity Ambassador Terrence J)

Women's - 12 noon ET

Men's - 3:00 pm ET

Session 4: DIVISION I

Women's - 6:00 pm ET

Men's - 8:00 pm ET

SATURDAY MARCH 22, 2025

Session 5: DIVISION II CHAMPIONSHIP

Women's - 12 noon ET

Men's - 3:00 pm ET

SUNDAY MARCH 23, 2025

Session 6: DIVISION I CHAMPIONSHIP

Women's - 12 noon ET

Men's - 3:00 pm ET

ABOUT THE BLACK COLLEGE INVITATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

The Black College Invitational Championship (BCIC) showcases top-tier post-season basketball, featuring men’s and women’s teams from Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Through strategic partnerships and diverse programming, the BCIC is committed to elevating HBCU athletics, culture, and community engagement. For more information, visit www.blackcollegeinvitationalchampionship.org.

ABOUT HBCU GO

HBCU GO is a cultural lifestyle destination and leading sports media provider that embraces and represents the voice of Black Excellence every day of the year through an all-new platform that captures the rich history, diversity, perspectives, and cultural experiences at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). HBCU GO also provides a platform for emerging creatives in media production, branding, and broadcasting. HBCU GO offers viewers the best in live sports, original series, documentaries, films, comedy, and edutainment programming produced by African American leading producers, directors, and students from select HBCUs. Launched in 2012, the free-streaming service HBCU GO was purchased by Byron Allen in 2021 and is part of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group (AMG).

For more information, visit: www.allenmedia.tv

MEDIA CONTACT:

Tosha Whitten, FrontPage Firm on behalf of HBCU GO, tosha@frontpagefirm.com

