Becker Expands Global Presence with Launch of Becker Canada Vacuum Technology Corporation

New Ontario Facility Brings Unmatched Vacuum Service, Support, and Product Accessibility Closer to Canadian Customers

BOLTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Becker, a global leader in vacuum pumps , compressors, and pneumatic technology, is excited to announce the official opening of Becker Canada Vacuum Technology Corporation in Bolton, Ontario. This strategic expansion reinforces Becker’s commitment to putting customers first by providing faster service, local expertise, and direct access to industry-leading solutions—without cross-border delays.A Game-Changer for Canadian BusinessesWith a fully owned Canadian subsidiary, Becker is eliminating the barriers that have traditionally slowed down access to high-performance vacuum solutions. No more extended lead times. No more costly international shipping. Now, businesses across Canada can expect:• Faster delivery from local inventory• Hands-on technical support from Canadian-based experts• Streamlined access to vacuum pumps, compressors, and genuine Becker spare parts• On-site service and repairs to keep operations running smoothlyA Customer-First Approach to Industry Solutions“Becker has always been about more than just products—we’re about partnerships, reliability, and service that puts our customers ahead,” said Jason Rathbun, President and General Manager of Becker Americas. “With Becker Canada, we’re bringing that promise closer to our Canadian customers, ensuring they have the solutions and support they need—right when they need them.”Serving Key Canadian Industries with Unmatched ExpertiseThe Bolton facility is strategically positioned to support a broad range of industries, including:• Manufacturing – Reliable vacuum and pneumatic solutions to boost efficiency• Medical & Healthcare – Precision-engineered technology for critical applications• Woodworking – Dust-free, high-performance solutions for streamlined operations• Packaging – Keeping production lines running with optimized vacuum performance• Plastics – Tailored solutions for molding, extrusion, and material handling• Food Processing – Hygienic and efficient systems for safe food production• And more – Custom-engineered solutions for evolving industry needs140 Years of Innovation, Now Closer Than EverFounded in 1885 in Germany, Becker is a family-owned pioneer in vacuum and pneumatic technology, trusted worldwide for its innovation, reliability, and superior service. With 18 subsidiaries across the globe—including Becker Pumps Corporation in the U.S., which has served North America since 1975—the launch of Becker Canada marks another step in delivering customer-focused vacuum solutions, now with direct, local access for Canadian businesses.For more information, visit www.beckerpumps.com

