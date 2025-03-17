Mitratech Launches CounselConnector™, a Global Legal Marketplace with 5,000+ Partners at Vetted Law Firms

The online platform, powered by AdvanceLaw data, helps GCs find peer-rated lawyers while raising the bar for accountability in the legal market.

AUSTIN, Texas, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitratech, a leading provider of legal, risk, and HR compliance software solutions, is excited to announce the launch of Mitratech CounselConnector™, an online legal marketplace helping General Counsel (GCs) and in-house legal teams find lawyers with highly rated peer feedback.

“Busy in-house counsel struggle to find new lawyers they can truly rely on,” said Owen Bevan, Managing Director of Legal Spend Management at Mitratech. “Knowing which lawyers will deliver when the stakes are high is incredibly hard, and many clients stick with what they know as a result, even in the face of rising rates or lackluster service. But there are great-value alternatives impressing clients daily – and we’re excited to make them easier to find with CounselConnector™!”

Mitratech CounselConnector™ provides preferred access to over 5,000 partners at 17 major law firms vetted by Mitratech’s AdvanceLaw, including Aguilar Castillo Love, Baker Donelson, Bird & Bird, Blank Rome, Clark Hill, Crowell & Moring, EC Rubio, Fredrikson & Byron, Holland & Knight, KLA Advogados, Marval O'Farrell Mairal, McCarthy Tetrault, Pinsent Masons, Primmer Piper Eggleston, Thompson Hine, and Wyatt, Tarrant & Combs. The AdvanceLaw panel also includes alternative legal service providers Paragon Legal and QuisLex, and clients can connect with leaders at those providers through the platform.

“CounselConnector™ drives accountability in a way that doesn’t otherwise exist in the legal market today,” added Aaron Kotok, Executive Director of Legal Market Solutions at Mitratech. “Because top feedback is promoted to thousands of potential clients, lawyers are motivated to accept only the work in their wheelhouse, bill efficiently, and use the best associates.”

Mitratech CounselConnector™ lawyers earned a 99% “would recommend” rate from clients in 2024. Featuring feedback from in-house attorneys with hands-on experience, the platform covers lawyer–specific metrics like work quality, solution orientation, cost-consciousness, responsiveness, legal knowledge, and qualitative reviews.

“GCs want to hire the lawyer, not the firm,” concluded Bevan. “Yet, without good data, clients revert to using firm brand — or worse, high rates — as a proxy for individual lawyer quality.”

By helping GCs find top-performing lawyers outside of traditional, white-shoe firms and/or in lower-cost markets, Mitratech CounselConnector™ is also helping customers achieve double-digit savings on outsourced work, making it a key tool in the arsenal of GCs battling against law firm rate increases for 2025.

Mitratech CounselConnector™ is available today for GCs and in-house attorneys, and will soon be integrated into Mitratech’s leading suite of technologies supporting in-house legal, risk, and HR compliance. To learn more about Mitratech CounselConnector™, please get in touch with our team.



About Mitratech

Mitratech is a proven global technology partner for legal, risk, compliance, and HR professionals seeking to maximize productivity, control expense, and mitigate risk by deepening organizational alignment, increasing visibility, and spurring collaboration across an enterprise. Mitratech serves over 20,000 organizations worldwide, spanning more than 160 countries. For more info, visit: www.mitratech.com

Contact

Ashley Estilette

pr@mitratech.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.