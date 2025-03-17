PHILIPPINES, March 17 - Press Release

March 17, 2025 Bong Go supports efforts towards pursuing safe and sustainable communities during gathering of barangay leaders of Kabankalan City, Negros Occidental Senator Christopher "Bong" Go extended his commendation to the Liga ng mga Barangay (LNB) Kabankalan City in Negros Occidental for their dedication to fostering safer, more secure, and sustainable communities during their 2025 Convention held on March 14-17 at the Apo View Hotel, Davao City. Represented by Davao City Councilor Cheche Justol, Senator Go underscored the indispensable role of barangay officials in nation-building, emphasizing their responsibility to implement grassroots governance and ensure that government programs reach the most vulnerable sectors of society. "Napakahalaga ng inyong papel bilang mga lider ng barangay sa pagtataguyod ng maayos, ligtas, at maunlad na komunidad. Kayo ang unang sumasagot sa pangangailangan ng inyong nasasakupan kaya nararapat lamang na patuloy nating paigtingin ang ating paglilingkod sa kanila," Go expressed in his message. With the theme, "Building Safe, Secure, and Sustainable Communities," the convention provided a venue for barangay leaders to enhance their governance skills, discuss key policies, and share best practices in local administration. Senator Go reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening barangay governance through various legislative measures. He highlighted key bills that aim to improve the welfare of barangay officials and ensure better service delivery to communities. Among these measures is Senate Bill No. 197 or the Magna Carta for Barangays, which seeks to institutionalize benefits for barangay officials, including regular salaries, hazard pay, and other incentives to recognize their crucial role in governance if enacted. He also cited his authored SBN 2816 which proposes a four-year fixed term for barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) officials to enhance leadership continuity and program implementation at the grassroots level. Additionally, Senator Go emphasized his filed SBN 2838 (Magna Carta of Barangay Health Workers), which aims to provide monthly honoraria and other benefits to barangay health workers, acknowledging their vital role in community-based healthcare services. As a re-electionist senator, Go assured barangay officials that he remains steadfast in his commitment to championing their welfare and strengthening local governance. If given a fresh mandate, he vowed to continue pushing for legislative reforms that will empower barangay leaders and ensure that communities receive the necessary government support. "Hindi po ako politiko na mangangako sa inyo. Gagawin ko lang po ang aking trabaho. Kung papalarin, sipag, pagmamalasakit, at more serbisyo po ang gagawin ko sa ating mga kababayang Pilipino," he concluded. Go expressed his gratitude to Liga ng mga Barangay Kabankalan City President Rico Regalia and all barangay officials for their unwavering service and dedication to public welfare. "Mabuhay ang Liga ng mga Barangay ng Kabankalan City! Mabuhay ang ating mga barangay leaders! Patuloy nating pagsikapan ang isang mas ligtas, maunlad, at matatag, na kinabukasan para sa ating bayan," he concluded. The convention brought together 136 barangay officials from Kabankalan City to strengthen local governance and enhance their capacity as community leaders.

