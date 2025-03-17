BeneFIT Body Celebrates a Decade of Empowering Women Through Movement

The female-owned wellness studio marked 10 years of strength, community, and expansion with a fun, community-driven event with 30 attendees

WOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BeneFIT Body , the female-owned and operated wellness studio known for its powerful combination of yoga, somatics, pilates, HIIT, and weighted strength training, recently celebrated its 10 year anniversary.Founder Nikkita Weerasinghe describes this milestone as a reflection of gratitude, growth, and a deep commitment to empowering women through movement.“It’s a surreal feeling to be in business for 10 years; I’m grateful, humbled, proud, and honored. Owning a business is an adventure—one moment, you feel like you’re pulling your horse through quicksand, and the next, you’re riding victoriously on top of your dragon,” she said. “Over the years, I’ve learned to embrace the unknown, celebrate challenges, and trust both myself and the process.”To honor this milestone, BeneFIT Body hosted a vibrant, high-energy celebration. Staying true to its woman-centric and community-driven roots, the event featured collaborations with ten self-care businesses—many of which are clients—who generously donated their services. Clients who purchased event tickets or studio items throughout the month received raffle entries, making for a hyper-local, synergistic experience. Despite the studio’s usual 12-15 person capacity, space was made for 30 attendees.“We celebrated our bodies, our journeys and the physical space where we get to meet ourselves and each other,” Weerasinghe remarked.Looking ahead, BeneFIT Body is setting its sights on expansion through franchising, with a vision to bring its unique approach to mindful movement beyond Woodland Hills.“These days, with so many fitness trends, fad diets, and unrealistic social media filters, it’s hard to find a place where women feel comfortable moving their bodies,” Weerasinghe stated. “At BeneFIT Body, we’ve created a safe space where women can feel at home, no matter where they are in their journey. My dream is to expand to Southern California, Arizona, Chicago, and Colorado—anywhere open to receiving the magic we create here in the studio.”Franchise territories are available nationwide and include comprehensive training, marketing strategies, branded materials, ongoing operational support, and additional resources to help franchisees grow.“Joseph Pilates once said 'Change happens through movement, and movement heals.’ I know he was referring to the physical body, but now that we know the physical, mental and spiritual bodies are connected, the possibilities are endless with the practice of mindful movement in the right environment,” Weerasinghe commented.With a decade of impact behind it and a franchising future ahead, BeneFIT Body remains dedicated to fostering confidence and community for all women. Learn more about this woman-owned wellness franchise by visiting www.benefitbody.com or emailing Nikkita Weerasinghe at info@benefitbody.com.About BeneFIT Body:BeneFIT Body is a woman-owned and operated wellness studio committed to creating a safe, empowering space for women to connect with their bodies through movement. Founded on the principles of strength, mindfulness, and community, the studio has been a trusted sanctuary for women in Woodland Hills, CA, for the past 10 years. Learn more about BeneFIT Body at www.benefitbody.com

