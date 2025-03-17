KOIL Energy Awarded Significant Contract to Deliver Subsea Distribution Equipment for US Project

HOUSTON, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KOIL Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: KLNG) has been awarded a significant contract to supply Multi-Quick Connector (MQC) Plates for a project in the Gulf of America. This award encompasses equipment designed to control the high-pressure systems of a subsea field operated by a U.S. independent energy company.

KOIL Energy 20,000 psi MQC Plate

The MQC plates will play a critical role in the subsea infrastructure by distributing hydraulic control fluid in order to regulate oil and gas production and chemical injections to support flow assurance requirements.

Erik Wiik, President and CEO of KOIL Energy, said, “This award is particularly exciting for several reasons. Firstly, it represents a repeat order from a valued client, showcasing their continued trust in our capabilities. Secondly, it features our advanced 20,000 psi technology, highlighting our commitment to innovation. Lastly, as the MQC is a cornerstone product within the subsea controls segment, this achievement paves the way for further growth.”

KOIL is acclaimed for providing competitive, high-performance subsea systems globally. By leveraging practical design solutions and a vertically integrated supply chain, the company consistently delivers reliable and efficient subsea products with exceptionally competitive delivery times. The scope of work for this project includes engineering, procurement, fabrication, assembly, and testing. The project will be carried out at KOIL's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Houston, Texas. Final delivery is scheduled for the last quarter of this year.

About KOIL

KOIL Energy is a leading energy services company offering subsea equipment and support services to the world's energy and offshore industries. Founded in 1997, the Houston-based company is comprised of world-class experts in engineering and manufacturing who provide innovative solutions to complex customer challenges with a fearless commitment to Building the Future of Energy. KOIL Energy's highly experienced team can support subsea projects located anywhere in the world. Visit www.koilenergy.com to learn more.

Investor Relations Contact:

ir@koilenergy.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cfe3d086-03d2-43fc-a833-862307c8631f

