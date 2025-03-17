LevelQ Launches TONYield.app – An All-in-One Yield Aggregator on TON

London, UK, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LevelQ has taken a major step toward making DeFi more accessible with the launch of the TONYield Mini App in @TonAppBot. Users can now manage assets, explore DeFi strategies, and maximize rewards—all within Telegram.



At a $5M valuation raised on pre-seed, led by Coinchange.io, attracted notable investors Hacken.io, Oversubscribed Capital, Houdini Swap, Dream labs, G1 Ventures, Ex-Capital & Coin payments.



This integration marks a breakthrough in user-friendly DeFi, eliminating barriers to entry while offering the full power of yield optimization on The Open Network (TON). Whether you're a seasoned investor or a newcomer, the TONYield Mini App simplifies DeFi participation, making it easier, faster, and more rewarding than ever before.



Revolutionizing Yield Farming on TON



Yield farming on TON has traditionally been fragmented and complex, requiring users to manually distribute assets across different liquidity pools, lending protocols, and staking mechanisms. TONYield solves this challenge with an intelligent, automated solution that maximizes rewards with minimal effort.







Key Features of TONYield



1. Automated Yield Strategies – TONYield uses its smart contracts to dynamically allocate assets across DEXs, lending pools, staking platforms, and derivatives protocols. Instead of manually searching for the best yield opportunities, users provide liquidity into optimized vaults, where automated strategies ensure maximum efficiency.

2. Seamless TON Wallet Integration – TONYield seamlessly integrates with popular TON wallets, allowing users to stake, farm, and earn directly from their wallets without transferring funds to centralized platforms. This ensures full asset control and security.

3. Multi-Protocol Liquidity – By connecting with leading DeFi protocols on TON—including STON.fi, DeDust.io, and Bemo —TONYield provides deep liquidity and diversified yield opportunities. Users can access the best rates across multiple platforms without manually switching between them.

4. Smart Rebalancing – TONYield continuously analyzes market conditions and adjusts asset allocations in real time to optimize returns. Instead of locking funds into static strategies, the platform dynamically rebalances positions based on real-time opportunities to enhance returns while mitigating risk.

5. $IQ Rewards & Gamification – TONYield isn’t just about passive rewards —it’s designed to engage and reward users. By participating in quests, staking challenges, and leaderboard competitions, users can earn $IQ points, which can be redeemed for additional rewards and exclusive perks. With SBT campaigns and NFT collections, this creates an incredible opportunity for all telegram users.

6. Non-Custodial Vaults – Unlike traditional platforms that require users to transfer funds to a centralized entity, TONYield’s vaults are 100% non-custodial. This means users always retain full ownership of their assets, with smart contracts ensuring transparency and security. Vaults are regularly audited and monitored.

How TONYield works



With the launch of the TONYield Mini App, accessing DeFi has never been easier. Here’s how you can start earning directly within Telegram:



1. Open @TonAppBot – Simply open the Telegram bot and navigate to the TONYield Mini App.

2. Connect Your Wallet – Securely link your TON-compatible wallet in just a few clicks.

3. Explore DeFi Strategies – Browse available vaults and select the best option for you.

4. Stake & Earn – provide liquidity into optimized yield-generating strategies and start earning rewards.

5. Complete Quests & Climb the Leaderboard – Engage in interactive challenges to earn extra rewards and boost your rewards.



With everything available in one intuitive interface, you can manage assets, track performance, and maximize rewards—all without leaving Telegram.



Get started now: ton.app/staking/tonyield?id=4179



Strong Growth & Strategic Partnerships



Since launch, TONYield has achieved significant milestones:





1. 50,000+ users joined in the first month. 2. 14.5M + $IQ points awarded to the community. 3. 2M+ interactions with the dApp and Mini-App. 4. Strategic partnerships with STON.fi, DeDust.io, Tonkeeper, Coinchange, Bemo, Asterizm, chainspot and other key DeFi projects.



In Q2 2025, TONYield will introduce private vaults, allowing DeFi protocols and institutional users to create customized yield strategies tailored to their specific needs.



About LevelQ



LevelQ is a blockchain technology company specializing in quantitative DeFi solutions. Through strategic partnerships and innovative financial tools, LevelQ is committed to advancing DeFi on TON and beyond.



The LevelQ team includes experienced blockchain developers, financial engineers, and DeFi experts. Together, they are reshaping the future of yield farming and decentralized finance.



TONYield is now available in @TonAppBot, making it easier than ever to manage assets, stake, and farm directly within Telegram.



Connect with TONYield



Official Website: tonyield.app

Twitter/X: https://x.com/TON_Yield

Telegram: https://t.me/LevelQFin

Mini App: @tonyield_support_bot



Serge O hello (at) levelq.finance

