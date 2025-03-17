Hoopis Performance Network and Leadercast Announce Strategic Partnership to Redefine Leadership Development in Financial Services

CHICAGO, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hoopis Performance Network (HPN), a global leader in learning and development in financial services, recently announced a strategic partnership with Leadercast , a premier provider of world-class leadership live experiences and digital learning content. This collaboration aims to empower members of financial services organizations by providing access to the top experts in leadership development in the world. Some of the thought leaders featured include John Maxwell, Seth Godin, Gayle King, Patrick Lencioni, Randi Zuckerberg, Emmitt Smith and hundreds more.

By combining HPN’s proven expertise in delivering results-driven performance improvement solutions with Leadercast’s cutting-edge leadership insights and tools, the partnership is set to revolutionize how organizations in financial services approach leadership development in today’s ever-changing world.

Gartner's latest report on “ The Top 5 HR Trends and Priorities that Matter Most in 2025 ,” highlights for the third consecutive year, leadership and management development remains the top priority for HR leaders. Despite this emphasis, 64% of HR leaders express concerns that their current leadership development programs are insufficient in preparing leaders for future challenges. This gap suggests a pressing need for more effective and forward-looking leadership development initiatives.

According to President of HPN Joey Davenport, “In today’s business environment, developing leadership power skills expands far beyond traditional management development. It’s become critical for organizations to also equip their employees, advisors and their teams with leadership power skills to unlock higher levels of productivity and engagement.”

The HPN Leadercast content library is designed to equip individuals and teams with important skills such as Communication, Emotional Intelligence, Team Building, Time Management, Managing People and more. The library includes access to 1,200 microlearning videos, focused courses, lunch & learn sessions and meeting starters.

“We couldn’t be more excited about our partnership with HPN and expanding Leadercast’s impact in financial services,” said Brian Morris, President of Leadercast. “This partnership will redefine leadership development in the financial services space.”

About Leadercast

Leadercast is dedicated to empowering individuals and organizations by providing access to world-class leadership content. Through engaging video resources, live events, and on-demand tools, Leadercast inspires leaders to make a lasting impact. For more information, visit https://now.leadercast.com/





Hoopis Performance Network is a trusted leader in professional development, delivering training and consulting solutions to organizations worldwide. With a focus on empowering leaders, enhancing team performance, and driving sustainable growth, HPN provides cutting-edge tools and strategies for success. For more information, visit https://www.hoopis.com/

