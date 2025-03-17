Hiawatha Broadband Communications Appoints Dan Wigger as President and General Manager

Dan Pecarina Retires After More than 25 Years of Service

WINONA, Minn., March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hiawatha Broadband Communications, Inc. (HBC) today announced that Dan Wigger has been appointed to lead the company following the retirement of President and General Manager Dan Pecarina, after more than 25 years of service with the company.

As President and General Manager, Wigger will lead HBC’s operations and strategic initiatives. HBC is a Schurz Communications company that delivers industry-leading telecommunications services to communities in southeastern Minnesota and west-central Wisconsin. It is committed to innovation and investment in the communities it serves, and in 2025, HBC will continue to expand its offerings and fiber infrastructure.

“Dan Pecarina has been an important leader of our business for a quarter of a century, and we are grateful for his devotion to HBC and Schurz over the years. We wish him a wonderful retirement,” said Diego Anderson, Executive Vice President, Schurz Communications. “We are delighted to have Dan Wigger coming on board to join our executive team and lead HBC into the future. His vast experience, along with his focus on team building and strategic growth, makes him an ideal leader for HBC.”

“It has been a great honor to provide leadership to HBC for the past 25 years,” said Pecarina. “Having dedicated many years to the business it is difficult to say goodbye, but I have no doubt that the team will continue to create tremendous success under Dan’s direction. He is an excellent executive who will extend the spirit of innovation and service to employees, customers, and partners.”

Wigger has over 30 years of executive leadership and communications services industry experience. His expertise includes cultivating high-performing teams and executing strategic initiatives that consistently surpass expectations. Wigger consistently demonstrates a passion for service excellence and is committed to continuing the legacy of HBC’s local service model of partnership with its customers and communities. Before joining HBC, he held several leadership roles with communications and network services providers, and technology organizations, with a strong focus on growth, new products, community involvement and the customer experience. He served in leadership roles with Aventiv Technologies, Comlink Solutions, Integra Telecom/Electric Lightwave, Eschelon Telecom, Advanced TelCom Group, and Brooks Fiber.

“I am honored to join HBC to continue its legacy of enhancing the lives of those we serve through innovative services and network reliability, backed by excellent customer service,” said Wigger. “I look forward to establishing long-term relationships in HBC’s communities, as well as creating new opportunities and driving fiber infrastructure investment and growth into adjacent counties with the newest deployment in Farmington, MN in Dakota County.”

Wigger holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Fresno State University and pursued graduate studies for an MBA at the same university. He is based in the HBC headquarters office in Winona, MN.

About Hiawatha Broadband Communications, Inc. (HBC)

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Winona, MN, Hiawatha Broadband Communications, Inc. (HBC), a Schurz Communications company, delivers industry-leading telecommunications services to communities in southeastern Minnesota and west-central Wisconsin. HBC builds and operates fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) networks as well as providing wireless broadband in rural, underserved areas. The company has 100 employees, with seven local office locations serving more than 30 communities.

Media Contact Christy Kemp Dahlia Public Relations ckemp@dahliapr.com

