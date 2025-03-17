Health Connect America Celebrates FCTF’s Annual Day of Giving in Mississippi
EINPresswire.com/ -- In support of the Family Centered Treatment Foundation's (FCTF) Annual Day of Giving, Health Connect America proudly participated in volunteer activities across Mississippi on March 7th. This initiative highlights our ongoing commitment to strengthening communities and supporting families through meaningful acts of service.
A Day of Community Engagement and Impact
Health Connect America, an FCT Practitioner, mobilized its Mississippi employees to take part in service projects across the state. Nearly 90 employees engaged in a variety of volunteer activities, making a tangible impact in the communities where they live and work. Some of this year's initiatives included:
Collected and Delivered Food and Nonperishables in Amory
Participated in Food Delivers, Clothing Closets, and Handed Out Cards and Flowers to Seniors in Byhalia
Sorted and Donated Items at Sacred Heart Southern Mission Thrift Store in Hernando
Served Lunch and Organized Pantry at Loves Kitchen and Participated in Read Across America at Crestwood Elementary School in Meridian
Gathered and Delivered Donations at Lord is My Help in Moss Point
Gathered Clothing Donations and Assembled Care Packages for Individuals in Need in New Albany
Visited with Residents of Magnolia at Oxford Commons Memory Care and Assisted Living in Oxford
Fed the Recovery Group at Celebrate Recovery in Philadelphia
Fed the Homeless Community and Donated needed Items at All Saints Church and Hope Deferred in Saltillo
Put Together and Delivered Appreciation Bags to Admin Staff at Tate County and North Panola Schools in Senatobia
“Participating in this day of giving allows us to extend our reach beyond traditional care settings, touching lives in a direct and meaningful way. It's a powerful reminder that at the heart of every community lies the potential for immense positive change, driven by simple acts of generosity and compassion,” said Scott Martin, Executive Officer of Operations at Health Connect America.
About the FCT Foundation's Day of Giving
The Annual FCT Day of Giving was created to honor the 30th anniversary of Family Centered Treatment's official incorporation. Each year, individuals associated with FCT—including staff, families, and board members—are encouraged to engage in acts of service. Health Connect America's participation on March 7th demonstrates our continued dedication to community engagement and the power of collective giving.
Join Us in Celebrating the Power of Giving
Health Connect America invites the community to reflect on the importance of giving back and to share their stories of kindness using #FCTdayofgiving and #HCAdayofgiving on social media.
"We encourage everyone to participate in this celebration of giving. Small acts of kindness can create lasting change, and together, we can strengthen our communities in incredible ways." – Jordan Labiosa, Director of Marketing at Health Connect America
Looking Ahead
Health Connect America remains committed to the principles of the Family Centered Treatment Foundation and will continue fostering a culture of service. As we look forward to future Days of Giving, we are excited to see the lasting impact our employees can make in Mississippi and beyond.
Jordan Labiosa
