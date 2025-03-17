Community Care Corps Funds Volunteer Models to Aid Family Caregivers, Older Adults, and Adults with Disabilities

Community Care Corps Logo

Volunteers Helping Family Caregivers, Older Adults, and Adults with Disabilities

We're thrilled to announce the 2025 grantees. These organizations are delivering a wide range of programs & services & helping communities support aging in place with dignity and family connections.” — Paul Weiss

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Community Care Corps is pleased to announce the funding of innovative models across the country that utilize volunteers to provide nonmedical support to family caregivers, older adults, and adults with disabilities, empowering individuals to maintain independence in their own homes.Community Care Corps is awarding 18-month grants totaling $3.6 million to organizations nationwide to support local models. This year, 122 organizations applied for funding through the Request for Proposals process. The 23 selected organizations serve a mix of urban, suburban, rural, and Tribal communities from 17 states.The grantee organizations will implement the models, with volunteers providing critical nonmedical assistance to family caregivers, enabling older adults and adults with disabilities to continue living independently. Assistance will range from respite, transportation, home maintenance, and repair to running errands. Funded programs also provide technology education to help reduce isolation by connecting recipients with loved ones and needed medical care. Additionally, programs help individuals with disabilities build life and job skills.Community Care Corps, a cooperative agreement with the Administration for Community Living (ACL), is a partnership of three national nonprofit organizations: The Oasis Institute Caregiver Action Network , and USAging The President of The Oasis Institute, Paul Weiss, commented, “Oasis is thrilled to announce the 2025 Community Care Corps grantees. These organizations are delivering a wide range of programs and services and helping communities support aging in place with dignity and family connections. We are honored to be tasked by the Administration for Community Living with selecting and supporting organizations that develop innovative approaches to volunteer support for low-income caregivers.”Marvell Adams Jr., CEO of Caregiver Action Network, said, "I am excited to be involved in the funding of the 2025 Community Care Corps grants. The innovative models we are funding will have a lasting impact on the over-burdened family caregivers, older adults, and people with disabilities they serve. I look forward to seeing how these models support their community."“Community Care Corps is seeding innovation to increase the availability of direct supports to our nation’s growing population of older adults and adults with disabilities and their critical family caregivers,” said USAging CEO Sandy Markwood. “These grantees will leverage their collective strength to advance volunteer program models of nonmedical assistance—and, in doing so, will help create more caring communities across the United States.”For a complete listing of the 2025 Community Care Corps grant recipients and their models, visit CommunityCareCorps.org.ContactsOasis InstituteSara Paigespaige@oasisnet.orgCaregiver Action Networkngoble@caregiveraction.orgUSAgingMary Ekmek@usaging.orgAbout the Partnership TeamOasis founded in 1982, is a national nonprofit organization that is active in over 250 communities and reaches more than 50,000 individuals each year. Headquartered in St. Louis, MO, Oasis is dedicated to promoting healthy aging for older adults through lifelong learning, active lifestyles, and volunteer engagement. Oasis enables adults ages 50 and over across the country to pursue vibrant, healthy, productive, and meaningful lives through in-person and online classes covering a variety of topics including arts and humanities, exercise, and more. Oasis's flagship Intergenerational Tutoring program works in partnership with school districts across the country to pair volunteer tutors with struggling readers in grades K-3 who teachers feel would benefit from a caring, one-on-one mentoring relationship. More recently, the growing caregiving crisis has steered Oasis toward development and implementation of strategies to support caregivers, caregiver families and caregiver organizations as a part of our mission to enhance the lives of older adults.Caregiver Action Network is the nation's leading family caregiver organization working to improve the quality of life for more than 90 million Americans who care for loved ones with chronic conditions, disabilities, disease, or the frailties of old age. CAN serves a broad spectrum of family caregivers ranging from the parents of children with significant health needs to the families and friends of wounded soldiers, from a young couple dealing with a diagnosis of MS to adult children caring for parents with Alzheimer's disease. CAN reaches caregivers on multiple platforms. CAN (the National Family Caregivers Association) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization providing education, peer support, and resources to family caregivers across the country free of charge.USAging is the national association representing and supporting the network of Area Agencies on Aging and advocating for the Title VI Native American Aging Programs. Our members help older adults and people with disabilities throughout the United States live with optimal health, well-being, independence and dignity in their homes and communities. USAging and our members work to improve the quality of life and health of older adults and people with disabilities, including supporting people with chronic illness, people living with dementia, family caregivers and others who want to age well at home and in the community. Together, we are ensuring that all people can age well. Our members are the local leaders that develop, coordinate and deliver a wide range of home and community-based services, including information and referral/assistance, case management, home-delivered and congregate meals, in-home services, caregiver supports, transportation, evidence-based health and wellness programs, long-term care ombudsman programs, and more.This project #90CCDG0002 is supported by the Administration for Community Living (ACL), U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of a financial assistance award totaling $7,022,114 with 75 percent funded by ACL/HHS and $1,756,886 or 25 percent funded by non-government source(s). The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by ACL/HHS, or the U.S. Government.

