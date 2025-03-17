Bears Are Waking Up, Vermonters Should Take Down Birdfeeders and Secure Other Food Sources to Prevent Bear Conflicts

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department has begun to receive reports of bears coming out of their dens and is urging Vermonters to remove their birdfeeders and take additional steps now to prevent conflicts with bears over the spring and summer.

“Do not wait to take down your birdfeeders and bearproof your yard until a bear comes to visit,” said Jaclyn Comeau, the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department’s Bear Biologist. “You need to act now to head off bear conflicts over the spring and summer, even if you have never had a bear visit your property before.”

Bear incidents have been on the rise over the past several years. Officials believe this trend is a result of Vermont’s healthy black bear population learning to associate people and food over multiple generations. Even with a steady increase in the number bears harvested by hunters in recent years—including a record harvest in 2024—Vermont’s bear population has been stable over the past two decades and shows signs of growth over the past five years.

Shorter winters also mean that bears are emerging from their dens earlier in the spring. In recent years bear activity has begun in mid-March. This is roughly two weeks earlier than what is traditionally considered the start of “bear-aware season” in northern New England.

“Preventing bears from having access to human-related foods is key to successful coexistence with these long-lived and intelligent animals,” said Comeau. “Bears can be found in every corner of Vermont other than the Champlain islands. Put bluntly, most Vermonters live in bear country.”

The department asks Vermonters to take the following proactive steps for coexisting with bears:

Take down birdfeeders between mid-March and December.

Store garbage in bear-resistant containers or structures, trash cans alone are not enough.

Follow the steps on our web page for composting in bear country

Use electric fences to keep chickens and honeybees safe.

Request a bear-resistant dumpster from your waste hauler.

Feed your pets indoors.

Never feed bears, it is illegal

“Deep snow may delay some bears from emerging from winter dens until April, but mid-March is the time for Vermonters to prepare for the early risers by taking down our birdfeeders, making sure garbage is secure, and protecting backyard chickens and bees with an electric fence,” said Comeau. “This will help teach bears that our yards and neighborhoods are not good places to search for food, but it will only work if everyone does their part.” Taking these precautions will also help reduce the chance of attracting other wildlife species such as raccoons, skunks and rodents.

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department also asks Vermonters to submit reports of bears engaging in potentially dangerous behavior like targeting birdfeeders and garbage, feeding on crops or livestock, or investigating campgrounds. Reports can be submitted on the department’s Living with Black Bears web page. The data help biologists keep track of bear incidents and provide early interventions to head off conflicts.

“At the end of the day, purposely feeding a bear is not just bad for the bear,” said Comeau. “It is also dangerous for you, it causes problems for your neighbors, and it is illegal. If bears are finding food on your property, it is your responsibility to remove that attractant and report a problem before the situation gets worse.”