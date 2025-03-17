Attorney Brogan Burns Joins the Law Firm of Paulozzi LPA Injury Lawyers

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- We are pleased to announce that Attorney Brogan Burns has joined the law offices of Paulozzi LPA Injury Lawyers. Attorney Burns is a dedicated personal injury lawyer handling motor vehicle accidents, slip and falls, dog bites, wrongful deaths, and other injury cases. “We are excited to have Brogan join our team,” said Attorney Joseph G. Paulozzi, President. “He is bringing solid Plaintiff’s personal injury experience to the table, and extensive litigation knowledge that will certainly be a great addition to the dynamic team of legal professionals we have enlisted to serve our clients.”Attorney Burns earned his juris doctorate degree from the University of Akron School of Law, where he graduated early with honors while participating in the law school’s accelerated academic program. During his time at Akron Law, he received the CALI Award for Excellence in Legal Drafting and was recognized for his achievements in litigation and business law. He also dedicated time to volunteering at The Salvation Army. An Akron native, Brogan was the first in his family to attend law school and continues to reside in Akron. Outside of his legal practice, he enjoys cooking, attending live music events, and staying active through boxing and lifting weights.Paulozzi LPA Injury Lawyers is an Ohio-based personal injury firm with offices throughout the state, including Cleveland, Columbus, Cincinnati, Akron, Toledo, and Lorain. With over 200 years of combined legal experience, our attorneys provide assertive and highly competent representation. We have successfully negotiated maximum compensation for our clients’ injuries and have taken over 400 cases to trial.To schedule a free consultation or learn more about how we can help, visit www.lawohio.com or call 216-812-2100.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.