Rules > Followers: BYDFi’s Official Response to ExtraVOD’s Allegedly False Allegations



SINGAPORE, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, BYDFi has noticed misleading accusations made by the content creator ExtraVOD on social media against BYDFi. To ensure transparency and clarity for all our users, BYDFi would like to present the facts of the situation：

January 25: Detection of Abnormal Trading Activity

When ExtraVOD’s first account reached the perpetual risk limit, he opened a second account to bypass restrictions. BYDFi identified abnormal trading activities and ExtraVOD was reminded of BYDFi’s User Agreement (9.2 and 9.3) and the risk limits for perpetual contracts.

January 26: Admission & Request for Content Removal

ExtraVOD claimed ignorance of the policy but admitted to creating a second account for high-frequency trading. BYDFi requested the removal of misleading content from his social media.

January 28-29: Agreement & Fund Transfers

Following negotiations, an agreement was reached. All funds in ExtraVOD’s main account remained fully accessible, while deposit funds from the sub-account were merged into the main account.

ExtraVOD acknowledged the resolution and publicly confirmed it. Over the next month, he continued trading actively.





March 1 - March 5: Contradictory Claims & Renewed Demands

A month later, ExtraVOD re-engaged, demanding profit funds from the sub-account.

BYDFi support reiterated that, per the January agreement, all deposited funds had already been returned to the main account.

March 11-15: Threats & Misinformation

ExtraVOD escalated the situation, threatening to expose the issue on social media unless his demands were met. He altered his stance, now claiming the second account belonged to his family.

He then released a video urging his followers to pressure BYDFi into returning the funds.





5 Years. 1 Principle: Rules > Followers

BYDFi upholds integrity and transparency to ensure a fair trading environment for all users. All legitimate funds were returned to ExtraVOD’s verified account, but trading profits were voided due to rule violations.

BYDFi will not tolerate defamatory actions and reserves the right to take legal action against any damages caused by misleading claims. The misuse of multiple accounts to bypass risk limits is a violation of policies across all trading platforms.

About BYDFi

Founded in 2020, BYDFi is recognized by Forbes as one of the Top 10 Global Crypto Exchanges, trusted by over 1,000,000 users worldwide. BYDFi remains committed to delivering a world-class crypto trading experience for every user. BUIDL Your Dream Finance.

• Website: https://www.bydfi.com

• Support Email: CS@bydfi.com

• Business Partnerships: BD@bydfi.com

• Media Inquiries: media@bydfi.com

