AMERANT APPOINTS JEFFREY K. TISCHLER AS SEVP AND CHIEF CREDIT OFFICER

MIAMI, FL, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerant Bank, Florida’s bank of choice with a growing presence across South Florida, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeffrey K. Tischler as SEVP, Chief Credit Officer. In this role, Tischler will oversee the bank’s Credit Services, Portfolio Management, and Credit Risk functions, ensuring strong credit quality, regulatory compliance, and strategic risk management. He will also serve as a key member of Amerant’s Executive Management Committee.

“We are excited to welcome Jeff to Amerant Bank as his addition to our team will strengthen our credit and risk management capabilities, said Jerry Plush, Chairman and CEO of Amerant Bank. “His extensive expertise in credit and portfolio management will be instrumental in our achieving our strategic growth agenda in a prudent and profitable manner.”

Tischler brings over 20 years of experience in banking and credit risk management. Prior to joining Amerant, he served as the Chief Credit Officer at City National Bank in Los Angeles, CA, where he led credit oversight and credit risk management functions. He has also held senior leadership roles at Fifth Third Bank, including Credit Risk Executive, Head of Wholesale Excellence, and relationship management functions, including Senior Commercial Banker – Detroit Region. In addition to his Banking roles, Tischler has also held positions in investment management and consulting. His expertise spans credit adjudication, portfolio oversight, and commercial banking strategy.

“I am honored to join Amerant and contribute to the bank’s strong tradition of prudent credit management and client-focused banking,” said Tischler. “I look forward to working with the talented team at Amerant to drive strategic growth while maintaining the highest standards of credit quality and risk management.”

Tischler earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Eastern Michigan University. He has also been actively involved in the community, serving on the Board of Trustees for Camp Tamarack and Jewish Vocational Services in Detroit.

Amerant Bank, N.A., is Florida’s bank of choice and the main subsidiary of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: AMTB). With a presence across South Florida and Tampa, FL, the bank has been serving clients for over 40 years and comprises subsidiaries Amerant Investments and Amerant Mortgage. Rooted in the communities it serves, Amerant supports numerous non-profit and community organizations. In 2022, 2023 and 2024, the Company was certified as a Most Loved Workplace® by Best Practice Institute. For news and updates, visit the Amerant Newsroom.

