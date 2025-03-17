CISO Global Launches AI-Powered Cloud Security Offering to Strengthen Enterprise Cyber Resilience

Scottsdale, Ariz., March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CISO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: CISO), a leader in AI-powered security software, managed cybersecurity, and compliance, today announced the product launch of CISO Edge, its next-generation AI-driven cloud security solution, now available to existing customers and channel partners. Built to meet the growing demand for enterprise-grade cybersecurity, CISO Edge delivers comprehensive cloud-first, hybrid, and remote security—ensuring organizations can secure their users, networks, and data anywhere in the world.

CISO Edge is a cornerstone of CISO Global’s proprietary cybersecurity suite, which was valued at $50 million last year as part of the company’s extensive intellectual property portfolio. With an independent valuation of $30 million, Edge represents a critical investment in next-generation AI-driven threat intelligence, real-time attack mitigation, and proactive security monitoring. Purpose-built for large enterprises, government entities, and high-value networks, CISO Edge provides unparalleled defense against today’s most sophisticated cyber threats, including ransomware, nation-state attacks, and emerging AI-powered exploits.

"As organizations accelerate their digital transformation, they need security solutions that evolve in lockstep with the modern threat landscape," said David Jemmett, CEO of CISO Global. "CISO Edge was designed to meet the cybersecurity demands of large-scale enterprises, providing AI-powered, cloud-first protection that stops advanced cyber threats before they can disrupt business operations. Expanding access to our existing customers and channel partners is a key milestone in our strategy to scale our market presence and drive shareholder value."

CISO Edge has been battle-tested in real-world environments, successfully defending select corporate and government networks for over three years. Most recently, at the 2024 annual Black Hat USA and DEF CON 32 cybersecurity conferences in Las Vegas, Edge underwent intensive real-world attack scenarios, where it blocked over 87,000 cyberattacks in just six hours—without a single breach.

With CISO Edge now available, CISO Global continues to expand its footprint in the rapidly growing AI-driven security market, reinforcing its position as an innovator in enterprise cybersecurity.

About CISO Global, Inc.

CISO Global, Inc. is a managed cybersecurity and compliance provider that delivers comprehensive solutions designed to protect organizations from the latest cyber threats. Leveraging cutting-edge technology and industry expertise, CISO Global offers tailored services to ensure the security and compliance of its clients' digital assets.

Organizations seeking guidance on CMMC compliance and cybersecurity best practices can also rely on CISO Global’s expertise. For more information, please visit ciso.inc.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be forward-looking statements under federal securities laws, and we intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbor created thereby. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, our belief that we are an industry leader in AI-powered security software, managed cybersecurity, and compliance; our belief that Edge delivers cloud-first, hybrid and remote cybersecurity; our belief in the past valuations of our cybersecurity suite; our belief that Edge provides unequaled defense against cyber threats; our belief in the past successes of Edge against industry hackers; and our belief that we provide comprehensive cybersecurity solutions to our clients and are an innovator in enterprise cybersecurity. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," “predict,” "plan," “project,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “potential,” “opportunity,” "will," "may," "look forward," "intend," "guidance," "future" or similar words or phrases. These statements reflect our current views, expectations, and beliefs concerning future events and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by such forward-looking statements. These risks may be detailed from time to time in the reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation and do not intend to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

For Media Inquiries:

Hilary Meyers

hilary.meyers@ciso.inc

(480) 389-3444

