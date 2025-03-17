beForm Nutrition Announces Sponsorship of the Ilkley Half Marathon 2025

LEEDS, United Kingdom, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- beForm Nutrition , a leading dietary supplement company dedicated to supporting endurance athletes, is proud to announce its official sponsorship of the Ilkley Half Marathon 2025, taking place on 13th July 2025.

Founded by Ben Bunting, a qualified sports nutritionist and Army Physical Training Instructor, beForm Nutrition is committed to helping runners optimise their performance, recovery, and overall health.

The Ilkley Half Marathon is renowned for its scenic and challenging course, attracting participants from all over the UK. This year, the event introduces a brand-new 5k race, broadening its appeal to more runners of all abilities.

As part of its sponsorship, beForm Nutrition will have a strong presence in the Athletes’ Village, where runners will have the opportunity to sample free, high-quality supplements specially formulated to enhance endurance, aid recovery, and prevent nutritional deficiencies common in long-distance running.

In addition to providing expert nutritional support to participants, beForm Nutrition’s founder, Ben, will personally take on the challenge of the Ilkley Half Marathon, demonstrating his commitment to both the running community and the effectiveness of the products he has developed.

“We are thrilled to be sponsoring the Ilkley Half Marathon this year,” said Ben Bunting, Founder of beForm Nutrition.

“As a passionate advocate for endurance sports, I understand the importance of proper nutrition in achieving peak performance. This event is a fantastic opportunity for us to engage with the running community, help raise important funds for local charities, provide valuable insights, and offer products that truly make a difference."

A key aspect of the Ilkley Half Marathon is its commitment to charitable giving, with proceeds from the race going to various charities. beForm Nutrition is proud to support an event that not only challenges runners but also gives back to important causes within the local area.

beForm Nutrition invites all runners and spectators to visit their stand in the Athletes’ Village to learn more about their innovative products, get expert advice, and experience first-hand the benefits of their supplements.

For more information about beForm Nutrition and its commitment to supporting endurance athletes, visit www.beformnutrition.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c0741b34-1ae4-489e-9c92-d49d6abf7076

CONTACT Benjamin Bunting COMPANY beForm Nutrition EMAIL: hello@beformnutrition.com WEB: https://beformnutrition.com/

Ben Bunting Founder of beForm Nutrition

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.