xPortfolios.com Expands Global Reach with 100+ Institutional-Grade Portfolios

Financial institutions can now access diverse investment strategies across 18 markets through web, Excel, and API integration.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- xPortfolios.com, the premier provider of institutional-quality investment portfolios , today announces a significant milestone—the expansion of its robust investment offerings to over 100 actively managed portfolios, now spanning 18 markets globally. This expansion underscores xPortfolios.com's innovative approach of delivering sophisticated investment solutions directly via web interfaces, Excel spreadsheets, and seamless API integration.Designed specifically to empower financial institutions, wealth managers, advisors, and family offices, xPortfolios.com’s comprehensive suite includes factor-driven and thematic portfolios . For ethically-focused investors, the company also provides Sharia-compliant Islamic portfolios , ensuring investment strategies align with specific ethical and religious standards.“Our expansion solidifies our position as a global leader in delivering institutional-quality portfolios,” said Dr. A. K. Mansour, CIO of xPortfolios.com. “We’re effectively democratizing sophisticated portfolio management, allowing clients to access strategies previously accessible only to institutions with extensive resources.”xPortfolios.com's innovative 'Portfolio-as-a-Service' model simplifies and accelerates the adoption process. Clients benefit immediately from expertly managed portfolios, visible in real-time and readily exportable into their existing trading and execution systems. By offering real-time updates through familiar interfaces, xPortfolios.com eliminates complex technical integrations, enabling clients to quickly focus on revenue generation and client relationships."Financial institutions increasingly seek high-quality portfolio solutions deployable rapidly without extensive internal resources," said Dr. Mansour. "Our unique strength is delivering portfolios as a service, not merely as a product. Our clients maintain their independence while gaining access to institutional-quality investment strategies that help them scale their businesses efficiently."The expanded portfolio lineup is available immediately through a single subscription, featuring transparent, straightforward pricing with no hidden fees.Explore the full suite of portfolios at xPortfolios.com and experience institutional-quality investing instantly.About xPortfolios.comxPortfolios.com provides institutional-quality investment portfolios that financial institutions can implement immediately. Located in Dubai International Financial Centre, the company specializes in delivering actively managed portfolios in real-time, enabling financial professionals to offer sophisticated investment strategies while focusing on client acquisition and relationship management.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.