Myhal Family Foundation Makes Transformative Gift to the Future of St. Joe’s

TORONTO, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- St. Joseph’s Health Centre Foundation announced today that major Canadian philanthropists and long-time west-end residents Rayla and George Myhal are making a significant investment in St. Joseph’s Health Centre with a transformative matching donation. The family’s $10 million challenge gift—the largest match the hospital has ever received—will double to $20 million with support from other generous donors, helping to improve health care in Toronto’s west end.

“St. Joe’s is more than just a community hospital to us,” said Rayla Myhal. “I worked in the old labour and delivery department on the fifth floor of the Morrow Wing as a young nursing student over 30 years ago. At that time, the facilities were modest, but the care provided by the incredible staff was truly exceptional.”

Fast forward to when her daughter Asha was born in the Garron Family Our Lady of Mercy Wing, which opened in 2012. At that time, Rayla and George saw a glimpse of the future of health care. They honoured that milestone for their family by donating to name the Myhal Family Birthing Centre, a recognition of the outstanding work of St. Joe's nurses and doctors.

The family’s commitment to St. Joe’s has only grown over the years. George served on the St. Joseph’s Promise Campaign Cabinet, which raised over $100 million, while Rayla joined the St. Joseph’s Health Centre Foundation Board in 2023. In addition to their philanthropic leadership, the Myhals have been active supporters of the Foundation’s Cycle 4 St. Joe’s event, leading fundraising efforts and inspiring participants with a $50,000 matching challenge.

“St. Joe’s is a cornerstone of this community, but its facilities have reached capacity. It’s time to create new spaces that reflect the extraordinary care happening inside these walls,” said Rayla Myhal. “George and I want to inspire the community to give generously.”

“Rayla and George exemplify the very best of what it means to be both national and community leaders,” said Maria Dyck, President and CEO of the St. Joseph’s Health Centre Foundation. “They are long-standing champions of great causes who see the possibilities of what St. Joe’s can accomplish in changing lives. Their generosity now gives us all the opportunity to create something extraordinary.”

About St. Joseph’s Health Centre Foundation

St. Joseph’s Health Centre Foundation inspires community philanthropy to support compassionate physical, emotional, and spiritual care at St. Joseph’s Health Centre, a proud part of Unity Health Toronto. St. Joseph’s Health Centre Toronto is a Catholic community teaching hospital affiliated with the University of Toronto and accredited with exemplary standing by Accreditation Canada. For over 100 years, St. Joe’s has been serving the health-care needs of the diverse communities of southwest Toronto. To learn more about how to support the best care experiences in the west end of Toronto, visit www.supportstjoes.ca

