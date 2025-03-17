CCC, Dentons Canada pave way to Loja-Catamayo project in Ecuador

OTTAWA, Ontario, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCC is proud to announce the signing of a government to government (G2G) contract with Ecuador’s Public-Private Partnership (P3) agency, the Secretaría de Inversiones Público Privadas, for services to structure P3 transactions provided by Dentons Canada.

Through CCC’s contract, Dentons Canada will provide pre-feasibility and feasibility studies, as well as transaction structuring for the Loja-Catamayo Road Corridor in Ecuador. The project is a critical infrastructure investment that enhances connectivity and supports regional development. Stretching between the cities of Loja and Catamayo, this road serves as a vital transportation link for residents, businesses, and tourists. It facilitates access to the Catamayo Airport, which is a crucial hub for travel in southern Ecuador. By improving travel efficiency and safety, the corridor contributes to economic growth and regional integration.

Dentons Canada offers consulting services tailored to the complex requirements of P3 projects. The company specializes in financial modeling and legal structuring that ensure both public and private stakeholders achieve efficient and sustainable outcomes. Acting as Prime Contractor, every G2G contract signed by CCC has the legal effect of being signed in the name of the Government of Canada and comes with an assurance of contract performance. Together, CCC and Dentons Canada will enable Ecuador to undertake the Loja-Catamayo Road project.

The contract is the result of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that CCC signed with Ecuador’s Technical Secretariat of Public-Private Partnerships and Delegated Management (STAPP-GD) in 2022, and the incorporation of the Loja-Catamayo road corridor by means of an Amendment signed in November 2024. The MOU provides opportunities for the Government of Ecuador to procure Canadian products and expertise from qualified Canadian suppliers.

For over 75 years, CCC has been helping Canadian companies to establish successful commercial relationships with foreign governments through G2G contracts. To learn more, contact the CCC team.

Quotes

“Canada has established itself as a global leader in the use of Public-Private Partnerships (P3) to deliver infrastructure projects efficiently and effectively. CCC is proud to bring Canadian expertise in PPP studies to the Loja-Catamayo project and help Ecuador deliver its infrastructure vision.” – Cristina Amiama, Business Development Director, CCC.

“As leaders in advising in complex and innovative infrastructure and P3 projects around the world, Dentons Canada and Dentons Ecuador are proud to support the Canadian Commercial Corporation and the Government of Ecuador in structuring the Loja-Catamayo Road Corridor. This project—along with others we are involved in across Canada, the US, throughout Latin America and elsewhere— highlights Canada’s strong reputation with P3 projects and underscores the depth of Dentons’ experience in this space.”– Ilan Dunsky, Partner and National Co-Leader of the Infrastructure and PPP group, Dentons Canada, and Gabriel Solis Vinueza, Partner, Dentons Ecuador.

“The people and companies in Loja Province deserve world-class transportation infrastructure. The Government of Canada is pleased to support this goal, by deploying Canada’s significant expertise in structuring public-private partnership projects.” – Stephen Potter, Canadian Ambassador to Ecuador.

“This long-anticipated project, awaited by the public since 2019, will directly and indirectly benefit over 750,000 residents, driving economic growth and generating new job opportunities. Thanks to the efforts of the Government of Ecuador, this initiative takes a crucial step toward execution. With this, we reaffirm our commitment to modernizing road infrastructure and advancing strategic investments that enhance citizens' well-being.” – Pablo Cevallos, Secretary of Public Private Investments.

Related

Over the past decade, Ecuador has been enhancing the conditions of its state road network of approximately 10.000 km.

The Ministry of Transportation and Public Works of Ecuador is leading 8 road projects, representing 800 km of the state road network, under the P3 model.

Ecuador plans to save about US $2.442 million in road infrastructure investments and about US $1.761 million in maintenance through P3 model.



Contact

For media enquiries, please contact communications@ccc.ca.

About CCC

CCC is Canada’s government to government contracting agency. We help build successful commercial relationships between Canadian businesses and governments around the world through our government to government contracting approach. We are also the U.S. Department of Defense designated contracting authority for procurements from Canada. To learn more about how we have facilitated billions in trade between Canadian businesses and governments around the world, visit ccc.ca.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.