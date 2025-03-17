Global Automotive Engineering Services Market Holds a Forecasted Revenue of USD 1.83 billion in 2025 and is likely to cross USD 3.51 billion by the End of 2035 | FMI

The automotive engineering services market is anticipated to show promising growth prospects during the forecast period, expanding the automotive engineering services market size. Largely used in servicing and diagnostic of mechanical, electrical, electronics and software systems, developing, fabricating, testing, and designing any component of a vehicle. This gives the best shape, size, and model to the vehicle. The automotive engineering services include multiple services like transmission and engine-related services, including changing the chassis and upgrading multiple components, fueling the sales of automotive engineering services.

NEWARK, Del, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The automotive engineering services market was valued at USD 1.83 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 3.51 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% throughout the forecast period.

Automotive engineering services encompass a wide range of solutions, including vehicle design, powertrain optimization, connectivity enhancements, software integration, and rigorous testing. With the increasing adoption of AI, connected vehicles, and sustainable mobility solutions, traditional engineering services in the automotive sector are facing new challenges and demands.

A significant driving force behind the market’s transformation is the shift toward electrification and sustainability. As more countries impose stringent emission regulations, automakers are accelerating their investments in electric vehicles (EVs), battery advancements, and hybrid powertrains. This shift is fueling the demand for engineering services focused on energy-efficient drivetrains, lightweight materials, and aerodynamic enhancements to boost vehicle performance while complying with environmental standards.

Additionally, the growing adoption of autonomous and connected vehicles is propelling the need for advanced engineering solutions related to artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and sensor technology. Companies specializing in engineering services are actively working on innovations in ADAS (Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems), software-defined vehicles (SDVs), and V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) communication. The introduction of 5G-enabled vehicles and over-the-air (OTA) software updates is further accelerating progress in this space.

What are the Key Drivers and Restraints to the Automotive Engineering Services Market?

The demand for advanced and autonomous connectivity features is influencing innovation intensely for the automotive engineering services, in turn, changing the face of the automotive industry. To be in line with the increasing demand for connectivity, vehicle manufacturers are developing and acquiring new expertise in vehicle software and electronic services, thereby venturing into the automotive engineering services field.

In the global automotive engineering services market, telematics is considered to be the prominent growing trend owing to the expansion of vehicle testing, connected cars, and integration of AI (Artificial Intelligence), which has increased the demand for automotive engineering services. Smart infotainment, parking assist services, and vehicle diagnostic services enable more than partial control of a vehicle. Therefore, over the forecast period, the connectivity services are expected to gain significant traction and demand for automotive engineering services.





Global Automotive Engineering Services Market Growth Forecast 2025-2035

The automotive engineering services market is expected to experience steady growth over the next decade. This growth is primarily fueled by the rising demand for electric and autonomous vehicles, which require advanced engineering expertise. Stricter emission regulations across various regions are pushing automakers to seek innovative solutions for hybrid and electric powertrains. Additionally, there is a strong shift towards digital engineering, where virtual simulations, AI-driven automation, and digital twin technologies are transforming how vehicles are designed, tested, and manufactured. Consumers are also showing a growing preference for smart and connected vehicles, which is further increasing the demand for engineering services related to advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), infotainment, and real-time diagnostics.

Impact of Electric Vehicle Adoption on Automotive Engineering Services

The shift towards electric vehicles (EVs) has led to significant changes in the automotive engineering landscape. One of the most crucial aspects of EV development is battery technology, as automakers focus on improving battery capacity, charging speeds, and thermal management to enhance overall vehicle performance. Lightweight vehicle design is another area of emphasis, with manufacturers adopting advanced materials such as aluminum, carbon fiber, and composites to improve energy efficiency and extend driving range. Additionally, engineering efforts are being directed towards developing more efficient power electronics and charging infrastructure, including onboard chargers and fast-charging solutions, to make EV adoption more convenient and widespread.

"The rapid evolution of the automotive industry is redefining engineering services, with electrification, AI-driven automation, and connectivity at the forefront. As stricter regulations push for sustainability and smarter mobility solutions, the role of engineering firms has never been more critical. Innovation in ADAS, software-defined vehicles, and next-gen powertrains will shape the future of transportation, making engineering expertise a key driver of progress." - says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Role of AI and Machine Learning in Automotive Engineering

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are revolutionizing various aspects of automotive engineering. One of the key applications of AI in this field is predictive maintenance, where algorithms analyze sensor data to detect potential vehicle failures in advance, minimizing downtime and reducing repair costs. AI also plays a critical role in autonomous driving systems by enabling self-learning algorithms that improve object detection and decision-making capabilities. In the design and testing phases, AI-driven simulations and virtual crash tests allow manufacturers to refine vehicle safety and performance before physical prototypes are created. Another area where AI is making an impact is human-machine interaction (HMI), where voice and gesture recognition technologies are being integrated into vehicles to enhance the user experience.

Advancements in Autonomous Vehicle Engineering Services

Autonomous vehicles (AVs) are at the forefront of modern automotive engineering. One of the biggest challenges in AV development is sensor fusion, which involves integrating data from LiDAR, radar, cameras, and ultrasonic sensors to provide a comprehensive understanding of the vehicle's surroundings. Real-time mapping and navigation are also crucial, as high-definition maps and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication enable self-driving cars to interpret road conditions and traffic patterns accurately. AI-based decision-making is another essential component, as autonomous vehicles rely on complex machine learning models to predict pedestrian movement, respond to dynamic road conditions, and ensure safe driving. Engineering firms are also working closely with regulatory bodies to develop safety standards and certifications for autonomous driving technologies, ensuring compliance with industry regulations.

Which is the Key Automotive Engineering Services Market

The growing consumer demand for enhanced and reduced emission vehicles is expected to compel vehicle manufacturers to redesign the exhaust powertrain system.

Also, the vision of European countries to reduce the level of emission to three-fourths of the current situation is anticipated to boost the overall demand for the electric powertrain. Henceforth, expanding the production of electric vehicles in the region, thereby fueling the demand for automotive engineering services in Europe.

On the country level, Germany is the foundation of the automotive industry and the hub of the tier-1 players in the automotive engineering services market, and the ongoing collaboration between engineering service providers and vehicle manufacturers is predicted to place the country on top, in terms of growth, in the global automotive engineering services market.

A similar inclination towards the adoption of technically enhanced products in the Americas is stipulated to have a significant impact on the automotive engineering services market.

Consumer Demand for Connected Vehicle Engineering Solutions

Consumer preferences are shifting towards vehicles that offer enhanced connectivity, leading to increased demand for advanced engineering solutions. Modern vehicles are now equipped with integrated infotainment systems, real-time traffic navigation, and smart voice assistants, all of which require sophisticated software development and data analytics. Vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) and vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication systems are also gaining traction, enabling cars to exchange data with traffic signals, road sensors, and other vehicles to enhance safety and efficiency. Additionally, over-the-air (OTA) software updates allow manufacturers to continuously improve vehicle performance, security, and functionality, reducing the need for physical service visits.

Impact of Emission Regulations on Automotive Engineering Services

Stringent emission regulations worldwide are compelling automakers to rethink their engineering strategies. Governments in Europe, North America, and Asia have implemented strict policies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, prompting a shift toward hybrid and electric vehicle development. Engineering service providers are now focusing on optimizing internal combustion engines (ICEs) to meet new efficiency standards while simultaneously advancing alternative fuel technologies. Aerodynamic improvements, lightweight materials, and energy recovery systems are being integrated into vehicle designs to enhance fuel economy and reduce environmental impact. Compliance with these regulations requires continuous innovation and collaboration between automakers, regulatory bodies, and engineering firms, ensuring that the industry moves toward a cleaner and more sustainable future.

Challenges in Integrating ADAS in Modern Vehicles

The implementation of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) presents several challenges for automotive engineers. One of the primary difficulties is ensuring the seamless integration of sensors, cameras, and radar systems while maintaining cost efficiency. As ADAS features become more complex, there is a growing need for precise calibration and testing to avoid malfunctions or false alerts. Another challenge is cybersecurity, as connected ADAS technologies are vulnerable to hacking and data breaches. Automakers must also navigate regulatory requirements and compliance standards, which vary across different regions, adding to the complexity of ADAS development. Despite these challenges, advancements in AI and sensor technology continue to improve the reliability and performance of ADAS, making vehicles safer and more intelligent.





Regional Analysis of Automotive Engineering Services Market Trends

Different regions around the world are contributing to the evolution of the automotive engineering services market in unique ways. In North America, innovation in autonomous and electric vehicle technology is being driven by leading automakers and startups, particularly in Silicon Valley. Europe is heavily focused on sustainability and emission reduction, leading to advancements in electric vehicle infrastructure and lightweight material adoption. The Asia-Pacific region is a global leader in mass vehicle production, with countries like China, Japan, and South Korea investing in large-scale EV battery manufacturing and AI-driven automotive solutions. In emerging markets such as Latin America and the Middle East, there is a growing interest in hybrid vehicles and smart transportation solutions, presenting new opportunities for engineering service providers.

North America's Influence on Automotive Engineering Innovations

North America is playing a crucial role in shaping the future of automotive engineering. Silicon Valley has become a hub for innovation in smart vehicle technology, with major tech companies investing heavily in AI-driven mobility solutions. Electric vehicle production is also gaining momentum in the U.S., with both traditional automakers and new entrants working to expand their EV portfolios. Government incentives and funding for autonomous vehicle research have accelerated the development of self-driving technology, making North America a key player in the global automotive transformation. The integration of advanced telematics, cloud computing, and real-time vehicle data analytics is also driving significant advancements in connected vehicle engineering.

Key Players

AVL (Electrification and hybridization consulting, autonomous system validation)

Pininfarina Engineering (Automotive design and aerodynamics engineering)

Horiba MIRA (Connected vehicle and cybersecurity engineering solutions)

Tata Technologies (AI-driven vehicle simulation and digital twin modelling)

L&T Technology Services (EV architecture design, smart mobility engineering)



Automotive Engineering Services Market Segmentation

By Service Type:

Testing & Diagnostic

System Integration

Designing

Prototyping

Research



By Applications:

ADAS & Safety

Body & Chassis

Powertrain & Exhaust

Interior, Exterior & Body Engineering

Electrical, Electronics & Body Controls

Connectivity Services

Simulation



By Location:

Outsourced Services

In-house Services

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles



By Region:

North America

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Middle East & Africa



