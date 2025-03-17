B-Stock’s Joe Dube Named a 2025 “Pro to Know” by Supply & Demand Chain Executive

This recognition honors individuals whose achievements guide supply chain strategies for competitive advantage

SAN MATEO, CA, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B-Stock, the leading B2B recommerce platform and system of record for all resale, is pleased to announce that Joe Dube, Director of Mobile Accounts, has been named a recipient of this year's Pros to Know award in the Rising Stars category. This recognition, presented by Supply & Demand Chain Executive, honors outstanding professionals under 40 who are helping shape the supply chain network through their achievements, hard work, and vision.

A subject matter expert in the mobile secondary market space, Dube has contributed to the exponential growth of B-Stock’s mobile vertical since joining the company in 2018. By providing secondary market analytics, strategic advisory services, and data-backed B2B resale strategies to B-Stock’s mobile customers - which include today’s leading wireless carriers, OEMs, and mobile buyback companies - he enables them to optimize average sales price (ASP) and sales cycle for preowned devices.

Most recently, Dube was instrumental in bringing B-Stock’s Mobile Insights Tool to market and socializing it with customers. B-Stock’s Mobile Insights tool is a first-to-market offering that enables the company’s wireless/mobile customers an automated and easy way to access and review historical, current and future ASP (average sales price), and depreciation data across device models. The tool leverages AI and machine learning to scan hundreds of thousands of wireless transactions across B-Stock’s B2B resale platform and then analyze them across variables including category, item condition, and brand.

"I'm honored to be recognized as a 2025 Pro to Know. This award is a testament to the innovative, data-driven work B-Stock is doing in the mobile secondary market and resale ecosystem,” said Dube. “With the preowned mobile market growing faster than the primary and the tools to get trade-in devices back into the market becoming more sophisticated, we have the opportunity to be a strategic partner to wireless companies and OEMs to ensure a data-driven and compliant way to extend the life and ensure maximum value for tens of millions of preowned devices.”

"Many of today's supply chain pros are more than just leaders within their space; they're true pioneers of change. This year’s list of winners really pushed the boundaries in all facets; creating, implementing, transforming, innovating, reinventing, and collaborating. They executed on all fronts, over-delivering and over-performing. They are true professionals to know in the supply chain space," says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive and co-founder of the Women in Supply Chain Forum.

B-Stock is delighted to congratulate Joe Dube on this well-deserved recognition. Click to view the full list of Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2025 Pros to Know winners.

About B-Stock:

B-Stock is the world’s largest B2B recommerce platform and system of record for all resale. We connect sellers and buyers of returned, trade-in, and overstock inventory through a suite of online resale channels. Our customers range from the world’s largest brands and retailers that want best-in-class inventory resale management to entrepreneurs looking to source valuable merchandise for their resale businesses.

With hundreds of thousands transactions completed annually, we believe technology and access drive a healthy B2B resale ecosystem. B-Stock gives buyers a simple and direct way to buy valuable products directly from retailers and offers sellers a technology-driven replacement for traditional resale methods, while boosting operational efficiency, recovery rates, and cycle time.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and its sister publication, Food Logistics, also operate SCN Summit and the Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

Catherine Arthur B-Stock 480-695-9122 catherine@bstock.com

