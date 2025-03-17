Wilson Connectivity Introduces Industry-Leading Public Safety Solutions to Revolutionize Emergency Response Communications

New Product Line Addresses Critical Connectivity Needs for First Responders with ERCES-Compliant Technology

LAS VEGAS, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilson Connectivity , a leader in wireless communication technology, today announced the launch of its latest public safety solutions, all engineered to ensure reliable communications for first responders during critical emergencies.

The comprehensive UL2524 compliant portfolio includes the Public Safety 700/800MHz BDA, Public Safety Fiber Distribution, and Public Safety Battery Backup Solutions. These products provide superior radio frequency RF performance, reliability, and mission-critical connectivity for first responders, integrators, and building professionals. Wilson Connectivity will showcase these solutions at IWCE 2025 (Booth #1345).

Public safety communication is paramount in emergency situations, and Wilson Connectivity is committed to delivering high-performing solutions that are assembled in its state-of-the-art Utah manufacturing facility that ensure seamless, reliable coverage for emergency responders.

The announcement comes at a critical time when reliable in-building emergency communications are both a convenience and a regulatory requirement across the United States. Wilson Connectivity's new offerings provide Emergency Responder Communications Enhancement Systems (ERCES) that exceed industry standards while addressing the challenges of signal coverage, installation complexity, and consistent performance during power outages.

Key Benefits:

Public Safety 700/800MHz BDA – A high-performance Bi-Directional Amplifier (BDA) that enhances in-building radio coverage for first responders, ensuring mission-critical communication reliability.

– A high-performance Bi-Directional Amplifier (BDA) that enhances in-building radio coverage for first responders, ensuring mission-critical communication reliability. Public Safety Fiber Distribution – A next-generation solution designed to extend RF signals efficiently on campus and building-scale structures to provide unmatched public safety connectivity.

– A next-generation solution designed to extend RF signals efficiently on campus and building-scale structures to provide unmatched public safety connectivity. Public Safety Battery Backup Solutions – Offers 2-hour, 12-hour, and 24-hour UL2524 compliant backup options, ensuring uninterrupted operation during power outages and emergencies.



All solutions feature a remotely administered interface for control and alarming, providing real-time monitoring capabilities essential for proactive system management. Wilson Connectivity products are assembled and warehoused in the USA, delivering faster shipping times and supply chain security.

"In emergencies, communication failures can mean the difference between life and death," said James Martin, SVP Engineering for Wilson Connectivity. "Our new Public Safety Solutions deliver industry-leading RF performance with up to 5W of power for BDA products, ensuring first responders can maintain crucial communications in the most challenging environments. By offering these assembled-in-the-USA solutions with quick-ship options, we're helping building owners and system integrators meet compliance standards quickly and reliably."

Showcasing at IWCE 2025

Wilson Connectivity will showcase these new solutions at the International Wireless Communications Expo (IWCE) in Las Vegas, booth #1345, where attendees can experience live demonstrations and speak with technical experts about implementation strategies. Products will be available early Q3 2025 and preorders will begin on May 1, 2025.

About Wilson Connectivity

Wilson Connectivity, home of WilsonPro, weBoost, and Zinwave, is the market leader in in-building wireless communication technology. With a 30-year legacy of innovation, the company holds over 265 issued or pending patents. Through evolutionary wireless connectivity products and services, Wilson Connectivity continues to pioneer indoor and outdoor cellular amplification technology, unlock new global markets, and expand consumer and commercial channels. For businesses, this means swift adaptation of comprehensive solutions that leverage the entire 5G spectrum. For consumers, it means unrestrained access to next-generation connectivity everywhere. Wilson designs, assembles, and supports our products in our manufacturing locations in the United States of America and United Kingdom. All solutions are engineered to improve wireless connectivity on devices at work, at home, and on the road.

For more information about Wilson Connectivity's Public Safety Solutions or to request a demo, visit www.wilsonconnectivity.com

