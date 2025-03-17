ADRF Launches UL 2524 Certified Public Safety Remote Units for its ADXV Series DAS

Now Fully Supports The Most Rigorous Standards for First Responder Communication on All Public Safety Frequency Bands

LAS VEGAS, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced RF Technologies, Inc. (ADRF) , the largest pure-play distributed antenna system (DAS) and repeater provider for 25 years, today announced two new remote units (RU) for its flagship ADXV Series DAS, certified to UL 2524, the Standard for in-building two-way emergency radio communication enhancement systems (ERCES). The solutions will debut at the International Wireless Communication Expo (IWCE) in Las Vegas, NV from March 17-20, 2025 at booth #1139.

The ADXV-R-25VU-U2 offers dual-band support for VHF/UHF frequency bands and includes space for either one multiplexer or two band-pass filters within the unit. This design eliminates the need for third-party enclosures, streamlining installation and reducing total cost of ownership. The ADXV-R-3378P-U2 offers dual-band support for PS 700/800 bands and allows users to disable unused bands to minimize unwanted noise. ADRF is also introducing the enhanced point of interface card, ADXV-H-POIL-78P-U2, designed to support the new 700/800 MHz remote units.

The UL 2524 establishes the most stringent standards to ensure reliable communication for emergency responders within and around commercial buildings. It applies to various equipment, including repeaters, transmitters, receivers, signal boosters, remote annunciators, operational consoles, power supply, and battery charging system components. These products are designed for use in compliance with key Model Building and Installation Codes, such as NFPA 1/72/1221/1225, the International Fire Code (IFC) 2015/2018/2021, and FirstNet.

“We are thrilled to round out our UL 2524 public safety offerings with these new remote units for our flagship ADXV Series DAS,” said Sun Kim, director of engineering at ADRF. “As a public safety communications leader for over a quarter century, we are dedicated to providing the most effective solutions to ensure first responders maintain seamless connectivity throughout every area of a building, safeguarding tenants and occupants during emergencies.”

The ADXV-R-25VU-U2 includes:

Support of 138-174MHz and 380-512 MHz frequencies

25 dBm Composite Output Power

Detachable AC/BATT/ANN/AAI wiring terminal blocks for easy installation

Support of up to 2 ADRF-BPF-V/U-1 Bandpass Filters or 1 ADRF-MPLX-V/U multiplexer

Programmable 3-pin AAI alarm which can be physically cabled as NO or NC

An optional 47K Ohm end-of-line resistor board cartridge

The ADXV-R-3378P-U2 includes:

Support of 758-775 MHz and 851-869 MHz

Support of Canadian public safety frequencies (768 - 776 MHz and 851-869 MHz)

33 dBm Composite Output Power

Detachable AC/BATT/ANN/AAI wiring terminal blocks for easy installation

Separate 700/800 MHz downlink (DL) amplifiers to prevent noise from the unused band

Programmable 3-pin AAI alarm which can be physically cabled as NO or NC

An optional 47K Ohm end-of-line resistor board cartridge



Additionally, ADRF will debut the new version of its long-range annunciator, the PSR-ANN-U2, for its public safety repeaters, capable of extending the range of visual and audible alarms up to 1,000 feet to allow for more network design flexibility. It also can act as a bridge between the repeater and the fire alarm control panel (FACP) by offering full programmable dry contact outputs to an FACP for enhanced system monitoring and reliability.

The new remote units and the PSR-ANN-U2 will be commercially available in Spring 2025. Learn more about ADRF’s public safety products by visiting www.adrftech.com .

About ADRF

Advanced RF Technologies, Inc. ("ADRF") is the leading provider of in-building wireless solutions that ensure reliable commercial and public cellular connectivity in venues of any size, shape, and location. Established in 1999 in Burbank, CA, ADRF prides itself on having a customer-centric focus, designing solutions that meet each customer's unique needs, while providing a pathway to scale for the future. Today, we serve some of the world's leading enterprises, system integrators, public safety entities, neutral host operators, and wireless service providers. ADRF's product portfolio of in-building wireless solutions includes Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS), repeaters, Emergency Responder Communication Enhancement Systems (ERCES), antennas, and passive components. ADRF is certified as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and a Women's Business Enterprise (WBE), has achieved TL 9000 and ISO 9001 certifications, and is a member of the Anterix Active Ecosystem, Forbes Technology Council, IFC, NFPA, Wireless Infrastructure Association (WIA), and Safer Buildings Coalition. www.adrftech.com.

Contact: Ross Blume Fusion PR on behalf of ADRF ross.blume@fusionpr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.