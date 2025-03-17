Patricia D. Horoho, Retired Army Lieutenant General and Chief Strategy, Innovation and Transformation Officer for Optum Health, to Appear on ‘Next Steps Forward with Dr. Chris Meek’ March 18

STAMFORD, Conn., March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patricia D. Horoho, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant general and former Army Surgeon General will appear on the VoiceAmerica - Live Internet Talk Radio podcast “Next Steps Forward with Dr. Chris Meek” on Tuesday.

“Every single day someone somewhere marvels at an individual who performs an extraordinary act of kindness, an amazing display of courage or demonstrates transformational leadership,” Dr. Meek said. “LTG Patricia Horoho is one of those extraordinary people whose servant leadership and tireless work in areas related to the military, women and healthcare are testaments to what it means to be extraordinary and an inspiration to so many others.”

Horoho was the 43rd United States Army Surgeon General and the Commander of the U.S. Army Medical Command. She made history as the first woman, first nurse and non-physician to hold these posts. In these roles, General Horoho led the world’s third-largest health care system with a multi-billion-dollar budget, a staff of 156,000 and a global logistics, research and care network that spanned five continents.

In 2017, she was chosen to establish and lead Optum Serve, the end-to-end federal business of both Optum and UnitedHealth Group. Her role was expanded to include leading Optum Health Solutions, and she was later appointed as Chief Strategy, Innovation and Transformation Officer for Optum Health.

She established the 2Serve Together Foundation in 2023, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering and recognizing military women by providing them with opportunities to share their individual stories, or simply put, to say “Thank you for your service.” This initiative was inspired by her late father, Lieutenant Colonel (Ret) Frank J. Dallas, a Veteran of World War II, Korea, and Vietnam.

“As the host of Next Steps Forward, I don’t take lightly the responsibility of providing a platform for individuals to share their stories,” said Meek, the co-founder and chairman of SoldierStrong, a national nonprofit dedicated to connecting military veterans with revolutionary medical technology to help them take the next steps forward into life after service. “I know that my audience will be moved by Patricia Horoho’s extraordinary background, work and testimony.”

Meek hosts the informative, uplifting hour on the VoiceAmerica - Live Internet Talk Radio’s Empowerment Channel every Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT, featuring prominent leaders from the worlds of business, sports, entertainment, medicine, politics and public policy. Past guests include FOX News Channel anchors Martha MacCallum and Dana Perino, NTT IndyCar Series driver Graham Rahal, former Second Lady Karen Pence, former NFL stars Charles Haley, Jon Runyan and Chad Hennings, former National Security Advisor Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster and Saturday Night Live legend Victoria Jackson.



