Veritext Legal Solutions Introduces AI-Generated Smart Summaries for Arbitrations, Hearings and Court Trials

LIVINGSTON, N.J., March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritext Legal Solutions, the leader in technology-enabled court reporting services and litigation support solutions, announces a new development for its suite of Smart Summary offerings. The popular AI-generated transcript summaries will now be available for the additional proceeding types of hearings, arbitrations and court trials.

This forward-thinking AI-driven transcript summary is a powerful tool for the fast-paced, daily review that occurs in hearings, arbitrations and court trials.



Benefits include:

A Quickly Delivered Editable Transcript Summary of the Proceeding Great for Preparation and Strategy for Back-to-Back Events: Clients can prepare swiftly for the next day of future hearings, testimony and sessions—developing strategy at the fast pace customary for these proceeding types.

Clients can prepare swiftly for the next day of future hearings, testimony and sessions—developing strategy at the fast pace customary for these proceeding types. Simplification of the Review Process with Key Information: Smart Summary provides digestible details in a quick-to-absorb format that simplifies the review process, whether for a paralegal, attorney, arbitrator or judge.

Smart Summary provides digestible details in a quick-to-absorb format that simplifies the review process, whether for a paralegal, attorney, arbitrator or judge. Clear and Accessible Details: Smart Summary provides an easy-to-grasp breakdown of complex information in understandable terms that may be helpful for any nonexpert attendees.

Smart Summary provides an easy-to-grasp breakdown of complex information in understandable terms that may be helpful for any nonexpert attendees. Legal Team Communication: Smart Summary is the perfect way to quickly inform colleagues who couldn’t attend proceedings about critical details so that they can weigh in on strategy or be prepared for the next day of negotiating.

“We understand that hearings, arbitrations and court trial proceedings can span several consecutive days and are conducted at a fast pace,” states Mike Murray, Veritext’s director of technical and creative solutions. “For that reason, Smart Summaries are now available for these proceeding types, allowing legal teams and judges access to an AI-generated transcript summary that can aid in preparation and case review for the next day’s proceedings.”

Smart Summary comes in several editable and convenient formats including page-line, chronological paragraph (typical for insurance litigation) and topical paragraph (typical for workers’ compensation litigation). It is available for both rough draft transcripts as well as certified transcripts. It was first released in late 2024 with the goal of making the lives of legal teams easier by saving time, increasing efficiency and enhancing the review process.

For more information on Veritext and Smart Summaries, visit www.veritext.com.

About Veritext Legal Solutions

Founded on a commitment to excellence, Veritext has become the trusted partner and established market leader in litigation technology and legal service solutions for law firms, government agencies and enterprise corporations. Veritext focuses on the unique needs of each member of the legal team and provides access to innovative technologies and remote solutions, unsurpassed data security, the highest-quality network of reporters and legal videographers, unmatched expertise in multiparty and complex litigation and state-of-the-art conference space across North America. At Veritext, we focus on the details—so legal teams can focus on the case.

