Why 76% of Brands Can’t Activate Offline Data–And What It’s Costing Them

Blueshift’s latest research reveals that despite growing AI adoption, most brands still face data silos, limiting their ability to deliver seamless customer experiences.

San Francisco, CA, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blueshift, the leading provider of Customer Engagement Platforms, today announced the release of its latest thought leadership survey, From Fragmentation to Focus: Leveraging Cross-Channel Data for Marketing Success in 2025. The study is based on the insights of nearly 300 U.S. brand marketers across industries. It uncovers a growing gap between marketing objectives and real-life implementation in cross-channel personalization, with 76% of B2C brands having problems using offline data for effective cross-channel marketing.

Although marketers understand the importance of a seamless and personalized experience, only 34% are sure that they offer the same message on all channels. This discrepancy shows the importance of AI-driven automation, predictive analytics, and more effective data management to support revenue growth.

Finding Highlights

B2C marketers face significant challenges, including limited access to data due to siloed structures. 61% of teams say this is the main reason their campaigns cannot be scaled up.

On average, 84% of brands get a conversion boost by combining predictive AI with first-party and third-party data.

The five notable measures that B2C marketers are adopting to enhance the use of data to achieve their revenue goals are: Adopting customer data platforms (CDPs). Using predictive AI to scale their personalization efforts. Dividing audiences into various groups (if not at an individual level) to improve personalization. Enhancing data collection tools. Improving data quality management.



"Those brands that are navigating rising consumer expectations, and increasing marketing complexity, discover that data silos and inefficiencies are preventing them from achieving their full revenue potential," said Vijay Chittoor, CEO and Co-Founder of Blueshift. "Our latest research also shows that managing customer data, using AI for decision making, and automating engagement at scale has become crucial to survive in 2025," said Chittoor.



The Future of Smarter Customer Engagement

Since 92% of the marketing leaders believe that a consistent experience across online and offline channels is vital, brands need to focus on integrating their customer data, using AI-powered decision-making, and automation of engagement at scale. Blueshift's Intelligent Customer Engagement (ICE) platform is built to help real-time data activation, AI-driven recommendations, and seamless cross-channel orchestration, all within one platform.



To download the complete 2025 Thought Leadership Survey report, please visit https://blueshift.com/reports/cross-channel-marketing-research/

About Blueshift

Blueshift, headquartered in San Francisco, enables brands to automate and personalize engagement across every marketing channel. Our Intelligent Customer Engagement platform leverages patented AI technology to unify, analyze, and activate comprehensive customer data across all channels and applications. With an integrated customer data platform and cross-channel marketing hub, Blueshift equips brands with everything needed to deliver seamless, real-time 1:1 experiences throughout the entire customer journey.

Blueshift has been featured in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for CDPs and named a Leader in GigaOm’s Radar for CDPs. It has ranked on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ from 2020 to 2023 as one of North America's fastest-growing tech companies. Discover more at blueshift.com.

Attachments

Janet Jaiswal Blueshift Labs, Inc. 6507591339 janet.jaiswal@getblueshift.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.